One person is radiant with joy. Another is quiet inside and out.

TALK TIME. A space for each person to be as they are, where they are - on whatever wave-length, whatever vibration they happen to be on.

And yet there is as much listening as there is talking.

NOTE: This time, there is a time change to one of the meeting times.

We meet 2 hours later, for the earlier meeting:

Thurs, 4 pm EST (1 pm Pacific, 9 pm UK, 10 pm most of Europe);

As usual:

Thurs, 7 pm EST (4 pm Pacific, 9 am Fri Brisbane, Australia)

If you’d like to take part, and are not on the reminder list (where the link gets sent), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,



Elsa

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted June17, 2025