TALK TIME. I look forward to meeting once again the people who have been coming regularly. I also appreciate the unexpected - the people who start to come, bringing whoever they happen to be.

It is “just” talking about ourselves. And we come to know each other and care about each other.

The recipe is so simple. Someone talks for 2 or 3 minutes about what’s going on in their lives, during the last week or so. Then the others have 2 or 3 minutes (in total) to respond with either “What I heard was” or “This is how what you said resonates with me.” Then on to the next person. And the next.

Weekly on THURSDAY, TALK TIME. At 2 times.

WHEN:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

If you’d like to join, and you’re not on the email list:

- please reply to this message, including your email address

- or email me: elsa@truthsummit.info

- or leave your email in the comments.

If you’re already on the list, I will email you. If you don’t receive an email, please check the junk folder. If the message isn’t there either, please contact me.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

The drive to flourish fully is as natural

as the everyday hunger for food.

But so many of us aren’t flourishing.

The Full Flourishing Formula:

for taking steps to life as we'd love it to be.

For more on this, explore:

Posted April 16, 2025