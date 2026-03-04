TALK TIME. The topic: what has been important to you over the past week or ten days. It could be anything. Each person has about 3 minutes (timed) to talk, and the others have a total of 3 minutes to say what they heard or how this resonsates. Then on to the next person.

What you might find surprising is how interesting this is. In my experience of the past couple of years, I’ve always found it interesting. Each person’s aliveness.

In no way is the topic: what we believe others might find interesting, or what we believe should be important to us.

I’m stressing how interesting I’ve found Talk Time as one impetus for starting it is that I’ve often found casual conversations boring - and continue to often find them boring. And yet the people are not inherently boring. They’re often caring and awake.

So what’s different? One thing is that no one gets the chance to monopolize the conversation. Also we don’t get focused on a topic. No one gets to talk about what they heard on the news - unless this is what they found most interesting in the past week. And even then we don’t get stuck on that.

TALK TIME - a time to share what has mattered most to us, and to listen to the others.

TALK TIME. We talk for 3 minutes, and then the others say what they heard and how it resonates with them. Then the next person talks, and whatever they talk about is almost always very different.

THURSDAY. ONE HOUR.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the group list, please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com, and I’ll add you to the group, and you’ll get the reminder with the link.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted March 4, 2026