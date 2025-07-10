We’ve all been talked at. We’ve probably also talked at others.

Good talking is different. We talk with each other. We listen to each other.

TALK TIME. What’s been important in your week? It could be political stuff, personal stuff, achievements, stuck points, disasters. We all get a chance to speak (for a limited time). We get heard. We listen to the others. And we let them know what we’ve heard.

So simple.

The time: Thursday for one hour.

2 pm EST, 11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK time, 8 pm most of Europe.

If you’d like to give TALK TIME a try, and are not on the reminder list (where the link gets sent), please send an email to: elsa@fullflourishing.com to get the link.

All the best to all of us in our quest for ever fuller living,



Elsa

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Posted July 9, 2025