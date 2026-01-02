I sent out 2 videos, one from Susan Kokinda, a new favorite, and one from Yanis Varoufakis.

Then a reader asked a disturbing question. Is she real or AI generated or altered? They asked because when they watched the video:

strange flickering from time to time, eyes change colors, pupils change, eyes go blurry, absolutely not natural...

This video is from Susan Kokinda’s own site, Promethean Action - so my conclusion is that it is real. There is a brief review of the content on the webpage and one can, if one is a member, get the full transcript:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-caught-on-record-british-lord-admits-plan-to-sabotage-trump-december-31-2025

As for the video from Yanis Varoufakis, sent by the same often well-informed friend who encouraged me to check out Susan Kokinda, the verdict is very different. Someone wrote to me that Yanis Varoufakis has let it be known that there are loads of AI altered and/or generated videos of him around - and that he can do nothing about it.

So I did a tiny bit of checking. I looked at the message below the video:

Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.

What does the real Yanis think? I don’t (yet) know.

If you’d like to check out the video:

www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=zVZ9gJbYQPI

The messages of the 2 videos, as I noted, is very different. Susan Kokinda sees Trump playing a winning game, with most people misinterpreting many of the moves. The Yanis Varoufakis in the video has the House of Lords seeing the end of the world as we know it. Panic.

Susan sees that the system is being kept going - we don’t need to fear, though the bansters (and other assorted evil-doers) do. Yanis is presented as seeing a collapsing system - almost no possibility of anything but a horrific scenario.

I can understand that those against truth and justice - and the end of the bankster system - would want us to believe Susan’s message is fake, computer generated, and why they would want to spread the AI-generated fear-mongering message.

What is most likely to happen?

Part of my quest is to try to know that as well as possible.



Posted Jan 2, 2026