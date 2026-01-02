Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Angela's avatar
Angela
3h

Barbara Boyd is the treasurer for Promethean Action; she has the exact same issues with her videos. One eye is blurry, colors change.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Elsa
Piki's avatar
Piki
8h

I certainly believe Susans' video is real. If something is wrong it might be technical. Or YT done something to it. A moment where you see it is, for instance, at 1:54. It happens again several times later.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Elsa Schieder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture