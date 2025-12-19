Sometimes I try to understand what is going on with The Big Guys (Trump, Putin and so on). Sometimes I stop paying attention for a while. I’ve had it.



Sometimes my sense is that it’s all a game being put on, a show - or as Shakespeare put it long ago (with a few modifications):

All the world’s a stage

And all the politicians are merely players

They have their exits and their entrances

And one player in his or her time plays many parts

Where one part may not fit with another part

But we are not to notice

THEN . . . HERE IS A VERY DIFFERENT UNDERSTANDING, WHERE THE BIG GUYS ARE NOT PLAYERS IN A SCRIPT WRITTEN BY SOMEONE ELSE, SOMEONE ABOVE THEM, WHERE INSTEAD TRUMP IS CHANGING THE WHOLE GAME, AND THE FINANCIAL EMPIRE IS IN PANIC MODE.

A friend suggested I take a look. I did.

I had never heard of Susan Kokinda or Prometheus Action.

I’m glad I’ve taken a look. I found the video extremely interesting and thought-provoking. Just what is going on?

My thought: if you don’t know of Susan Kokinda or Prometheus Action, it is almost certainly well worth 15 minutes of your time (the length of the video) to learn at least a bit of her huge amount of knowledge and insight. As it says on the site:

Promethean Action is a political movement dedicated to defying oligarchy & unleashing the fire of human creativity!

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-the-boring-document-that-terrifies-the-british-empire-december-17-2025/

Here is the video alone:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5mwH3OTBXk&t=875s

In a nutshell, according to Kokinda, Trump is taking on the cartels - food, pharma, drug, and the whole financial empire (City of London, etc). Very interesting.



Posted December 19, 2025