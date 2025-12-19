WHO IS SUSAN KOKINDA AND WHAT IS PROMETHEUS ACTION? She knows huge amounts - like about Trump vs the cartels, including City of London.
Sometimes I try to understand what is going on with The Big Guys (Trump, Putin and so on). Sometimes I stop paying attention for a while. I’ve had it.
Sometimes my sense is that it’s all a game being put on, a show - or as Shakespeare put it long ago (with a few modifications):
All the world’s a stage
And all the politicians are merely players
They have their exits and their entrances
And one player in his or her time plays many parts
Where one part may not fit with another part
But we are not to notice
THEN . . . HERE IS A VERY DIFFERENT UNDERSTANDING, WHERE THE BIG GUYS ARE NOT PLAYERS IN A SCRIPT WRITTEN BY SOMEONE ELSE, SOMEONE ABOVE THEM, WHERE INSTEAD TRUMP IS CHANGING THE WHOLE GAME, AND THE FINANCIAL EMPIRE IS IN PANIC MODE.
A friend suggested I take a look. I did.
I had never heard of Susan Kokinda or Prometheus Action.
I’m glad I’ve taken a look. I found the video extremely interesting and thought-provoking. Just what is going on?
My thought: if you don’t know of Susan Kokinda or Prometheus Action, it is almost certainly well worth 15 minutes of your time (the length of the video) to learn at least a bit of her huge amount of knowledge and insight. As it says on the site:
Promethean Action is a political movement dedicated to defying oligarchy & unleashing the fire of human creativity!
https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-the-boring-document-that-terrifies-the-british-empire-december-17-2025/
Here is the video alone:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5mwH3OTBXk&t=875s
In a nutshell, according to Kokinda, Trump is taking on the cartels - food, pharma, drug, and the whole financial empire (City of London, etc). Very interesting.
Posted December 19, 2025
Another spokeaperaon for their group is Harley Schlanger an American living in Germany who is a frequeny guesy on Sarah Westtall's podcasts whom I have been following for years. I rank his insightvon what is happening in Europe right up there with Martin Armstrong.Almost everything the legacy media says and even the alternative media's coverage is a combination of BS and outright lies. SUSAN k and her sidekick Susan Boyd present clear unfiltered verbal reports several times a week along with written coverage.
Yup, Trump has been aware and watching what the Bankers are planning and doing for many years. And he knows he is the only hope for humanity, who else has the hootspa? I've been watching Promethian years, they are in on the charade and do their best to help out.