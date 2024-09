SURPRISE WITNESS, ROGER BITTEL. He was asked to be a witness, and so came back from his home a long flight away. He could confirm everything claimed by Reiner, that there was an utter commitment to repay the loan. Reiner was on Roger’s channel weekly, there was an hour-long conversation for 3 years. During that time, including on air, Reiner made clear that he fully intended to repay the loan, and would do so as soon as the house was sold. Further, this is something he and Reiner discussed before and after the show.

As for the trial, it has again been a half-day, as it is a Friday.

Note: the video is in German, but Youtube offers auto-generated translation into many languages, including English. I will again post detailed instructions for people not yet familiar with setting this up.

https://www.youtube.com/live/GQmkg2s59eg

TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Turn on CC

Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:

Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:

When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.

_________________________________

May the truth - and all the support - set Reiner free! And may the tide be turning.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

Day 29 Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, FridaY August 30, 2024



Posted Sept 6, 2024