SUPPORT FOR REINER from Anwälte für Aufklärung - Lawyers for “Aufklärung” (Clearing Up, Solutions, Enlightenment)
I am sending this letter of support for Reiner from Lawyers for “Aufklärung” (Clearing Up, Solutions, Enlightenment) because many people ask: has this organization been contacted? what about that organization? Yes, a lot of contacting is being done.
October 14, 2024
Anwälte für Aufklärung - Lawyers for “Aufklärung” (Clearing Up, Solutions, Enlightenment) e.V. on the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich
Significant criticism of the conditions of pre-trial detention in the Göttingen high-security prison in Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Füllmich has now been in pre-trial detention in the high-security prison near Göttingen for over a year. In addition to the disproportionately long pre-trial detention, the current conditions of pre-trial detention are particularly alarming. Dr. Reiner Füllmich describes these to a French- language online publication these days as follows:
(Source: BAM!NEWS: https://bam.news/societe/liberte-democratie/reiner-fuellmich- prisonnier- politique-4-persecution-en-prison
7:00 a.m., court appearance:
"Heavily armed officers with pistols and machine guns, equipped with bulletproof vests, are waiting for me. They try to convince me to put on a bulletproof vest, which I consistently refuse.
They then make me sign a waiver that releases them from liability if I am injured or killed by gunfire. One of the officers searches my body and then, as always, forces me to kneel on a stool while he puts ankle cuffs on me. He ties a wide leather belt around my waist and then puts handcuffs on me, which are attached to the belt with chains that are secured with a large padlock.
The ankle cuffs force me to take very small steps, making it difficult to
get in and out of the transport vehicle. If I were to trip while restrained in this way, I would not be able to break my fall and would probably break my wrists. (...).
Every time I returned from court, I was completely undressed in a transit room to perform a thorough body search” (...).
‘Restraining someone like a wild animal is not only disproportionate, but also deeply degrading,’ emphasize the lawyers for clarification in agreement with the defense. This must end immediately.
Dr. Reiner Füllmich writes about the ordered conditions of detention:
(...) The deputy director, who is responsible for pre-trial detention, ordered my complete isolation on the grounds that my legal advice to other detainees could incite them to revolt.
The Rosdorf prison is divided into two sections: the penal section (400 detainees) and the pre-trial detention section (80 detainees), where I have been held since October 13, 2023.
The pre-trial detainees are spread over 4 levels.
Those considered particularly dangerous or vulnerable are isolated on level A0, where security is increased and additional restrictions are imposed. I was placed there.
Like the other inmates on level A0, I am strictly forbidden to talk to any other inmate.
For 11 months I have had no access to the internet, no computer and no cell phone. I am only allowed to watch TV. My only contact with the
outside world is my lawyer and the 3 hours per month of visitation or phone calls with my family. Yes, a total of 3 hours per month. My isolation goes so far that even my daily walk in the yard must be done alone.
This one-hour walk is suspended if I am caught communicating with another inmate, even if it is only a hand signal. Yes, if I exchange a greeting with a fellow inmate through the bars of a window, even if I just nod my head – he and I will be punished immediately.
All disciplinary measures are imposed without stating reasons and without the possibility of appeal.” (...).
The lawyers for clarification point out that the placement of prisoners in isolation conditions has been sharply criticized and outlawed by international human rights organizations. The isolation imposed on Dr. Fillmich in Göttingen is, in view of the accusations, much too harsh and cannot be justified under the rule of law, the Bar Association criticizes. “In my opinion, a person cannot endure this in the long term. It must be possible for a person in custody to lead a dignified life,” adds defense lawyer Katja Wörmer. She emphasizes that neither the shackling nor the isolation vis- à-vis the defense have been legally justified so far.
The Lawyers for “Aufklärung” demand an end to the undignified solitary confinement and in any case - as already in August 2024 - the release of Dr. Reiner Füllmich.
Press office of the Lawyers for Enlightenment e.V. / Berlin i.A. Dr. Christian Knoche
Lawyers for "Aufklärung" e.V. Hohenzollerndamm 112 14199 Berlin E-Mail: kontakt@afaev.de | www.afaev.de
Translation German to English - deepl
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
32nd day, Wednesday October 16, 2024 at 9.15 a.m.
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
Posted Oct 17, 2024
🥲. I emailed the German Consulate NY office including the inhumane treatment Reiner is receiving. 🥲🥲🥲
This is just unheard of. Even a mass murderer is not treated like this.