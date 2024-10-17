I am sending this letter of support for Reiner from Lawyers for “Aufklärung” (Clearing Up, Solutions, Enlightenment) because many people ask: has this organization been contacted? what about that organization? Yes, a lot of contacting is being done.

October 14, 2024

Anwälte für Aufklärung - Lawyers for “Aufklärung” (Clearing Up, Solutions, Enlightenment) e.V. on the case of Dr. Reiner Füllmich

Significant criticism of the conditions of pre-trial detention in the Göttingen high-security prison in Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Füllmich has now been in pre-trial detention in the high-security prison near Göttingen for over a year. In addition to the disproportionately long pre-trial detention, the current conditions of pre-trial detention are particularly alarming. Dr. Reiner Füllmich describes these to a French- language online publication these days as follows:

(Source: BAM!NEWS: https://bam.news/societe/liberte-democratie/reiner-fuellmich- prisonnier- politique-4-persecution-en-prison

7:00 a.m., court appearance:

"Heavily armed officers with pistols and machine guns, equipped with bulletproof vests, are waiting for me. They try to convince me to put on a bulletproof vest, which I consistently refuse.

They then make me sign a waiver that releases them from liability if I am injured or killed by gunfire. One of the officers searches my body and then, as always, forces me to kneel on a stool while he puts ankle cuffs on me. He ties a wide leather belt around my waist and then puts handcuffs on me, which are attached to the belt with chains that are secured with a large padlock.

The ankle cuffs force me to take very small steps, making it difficult to

get in and out of the transport vehicle. If I were to trip while restrained in this way, I would not be able to break my fall and would probably break my wrists. (...).

Every time I returned from court, I was completely undressed in a transit room to perform a thorough body search” (...).

‘Restraining someone like a wild animal is not only disproportionate, but also deeply degrading,’ emphasize the lawyers for clarification in agreement with the defense. This must end immediately.

Dr. Reiner Füllmich writes about the ordered conditions of detention:

(...) The deputy director, who is responsible for pre-trial detention, ordered my complete isolation on the grounds that my legal advice to other detainees could incite them to revolt.

The Rosdorf prison is divided into two sections: the penal section (400 detainees) and the pre-trial detention section (80 detainees), where I have been held since October 13, 2023.

The pre-trial detainees are spread over 4 levels.

Those considered particularly dangerous or vulnerable are isolated on level A0, where security is increased and additional restrictions are imposed. I was placed there.

Like the other inmates on level A0, I am strictly forbidden to talk to any other inmate.

For 11 months I have had no access to the internet, no computer and no cell phone. I am only allowed to watch TV. My only contact with the

outside world is my lawyer and the 3 hours per month of visitation or phone calls with my family. Yes, a total of 3 hours per month. My isolation goes so far that even my daily walk in the yard must be done alone.

This one-hour walk is suspended if I am caught communicating with another inmate, even if it is only a hand signal. Yes, if I exchange a greeting with a fellow inmate through the bars of a window, even if I just nod my head – he and I will be punished immediately.

All disciplinary measures are imposed without stating reasons and without the possibility of appeal.” (...).

The lawyers for clarification point out that the placement of prisoners in isolation conditions has been sharply criticized and outlawed by international human rights organizations. The isolation imposed on Dr. Fillmich in Göttingen is, in view of the accusations, much too harsh and cannot be justified under the rule of law, the Bar Association criticizes. “In my opinion, a person cannot endure this in the long term. It must be possible for a person in custody to lead a dignified life,” adds defense lawyer Katja Wörmer. She emphasizes that neither the shackling nor the isolation vis- à-vis the defense have been legally justified so far.

The Lawyers for “Aufklärung” demand an end to the undignified solitary confinement and in any case - as already in August 2024 - the release of Dr. Reiner Füllmich.

Press office of the Lawyers for Enlightenment e.V. / Berlin i.A. Dr. Christian Knoche

