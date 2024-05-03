Sunday - Reiner’s birthday. A special day to celebrate the massive good he has done and is doing - to celebrate him as a person - and to give thanks for all he has accomplished and is accomplishing.

It’s also Ed’s birthday - one of those amazing serendipities. He wants to stand up for truth, not go along with this system that charged him for setting a fire he could not possibly have set (an unnatural fire) - someone who seemed a convenient scapegoat. It’s not so convenient when people do what they can to stand up for you!

But now, Reiner, with his courage, intelligence, determination, perseverance and commitment to justice. He has brought so many people together, has given strength and information to so many people throughout the plandemic, and has gone on to the bigger questions of who is behind this and how do we stop the Predators?

There is a meditation on Sunday - every Sunday. For Reiner. Also for Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.

The time: 2 pm Eastern.

It’s a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to. Then, the meditation. It takes about 10 minutes: a guided part (36 breaths), and a 5-minute silent part.

If you’re already on the sendout list, all fine.

The current remaining court dates for Reiner :

Today, May 3, plus 3 more, ending approximately May 15

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted May 3, 2024