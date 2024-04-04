On Sunday at 3 pm Eastern, I will hold a meditation for Reiner and anyone else (or any situation) you would like to send energy to. My sense is I will be doing these meditations for at least a while. It felt very good, last Sunday’s meditation.

To get the link for the meditation, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com

If you already requested the link last week, all fine. I will be sending it to you.

TIMES - Please check the current time in your time zone due to time changes.

The usual local time for 3 pm Eastern:

noon Pacific; 8 pm UK; 9 pm, much of Europe

And now, a bonus video. I’ve already sent out Sissi’s transcript, in English, of Roger’s summary of the Reiner Fuellmich case. Now here is the video with English voiceover:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q7dU-nIihw

__________________________________

Upcoming scheduled court dates:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more just added in May, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted March 28, 2024