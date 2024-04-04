SUNDAY MEDITATION FOR REINER AND OTHERS, including Ed Wackerman. Plus a bonus video from Roger (English voiceover)
On Sunday at 3 pm Eastern, I will hold a meditation for Reiner and anyone else (or any situation) you would like to send energy to. My sense is I will be doing these meditations for at least a while. It felt very good, last Sunday’s meditation.
To get the link for the meditation, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com
If you already requested the link last week, all fine. I will be sending it to you.
TIMES - Please check the current time in your time zone due to time changes.
The usual local time for 3 pm Eastern:
noon Pacific; 8 pm UK; 9 pm, much of Europe
And now, a bonus video. I’ve already sent out Sissi’s transcript, in English, of Roger’s summary of the Reiner Fuellmich case. Now here is the video with English voiceover:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q7dU-nIihw
__________________________________
Upcoming scheduled court dates:
Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.
4 more just added in May, ending approximately May 15
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted March 28, 2024
