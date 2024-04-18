There will be a meditation this Sunday, for Reiner, Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.

The time: 2 pm Eastern.

(Note: this is an hour earlier than previously.)

It will be a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We will each have the chance to say whom we would like to be sending energy to.

If you’d like to take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com



_________________________________

The current remaining court dates for Reiner - 6 in total:

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

4 more added, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 18, 2024