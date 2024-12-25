Ok, this isn’t your standard Merry Christmas Happy Hanukah (etc) post. You can find lots of those elsewhere. And yesterday I posted a dream of freedom for Reiner. But right now . . .

If your blood hasn’t boiled lately, and you’d like it to, here’s a great video for you. Lies and more lies. Sugarcane:

a new documentary, Sugarcane, that omits vital facts to turn two true stories into lies. It is a fake crime story that blood libels Canada, Canadians and Roman Catholics.

Here’s what’s presented:

The lies: “The documentary’s furious emotional center is the disclosure of Ed’s secretive birth at the St. Joseph’s Mission residential school, where he was subsequently abused, to a mother who was raped by a priest. Only the chance discovery of the newborn by a milkman saved him from the infanticide that befell other such unwanted babies.”

Here’s the reality:

The facts: Ed’s birth was not a secret, it was announced in the newspaper.

He didn’t attend a residential school, he went to Indian day school and public school.

His father wasn’t a priest. It was Ray Peters, a native who fathered seven other children with his mother and fathered nine children with five other women.

Ed’s mother put baby Ed in the garbage burner and there is ‘no’ evidence of any baby being put in an incinerator at St. Joseph’s.

The list of lies and facts is from Action4Canada:

https://action4canada.com/empower-hour-michelle-stirling-bitter-roots-of-sugarcane-november-27-2024/

The lies tell another story: . .

Sugarcane - National Geographic Documentary Films A stunning tribute to the resilience of Native people and their way of life, SUGARCANE, the debut feature documentary from Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, is an epic cinematic portrait of a community during a moment of international reckoning. In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada…

That’s the fiction. But as has been documented over and over in the alternative media, no evidence has ever been discovered.

The video is a standard hit piece, drawing on and furthering the narrative of evil whites, evil colonialists, good aboriginals. And so the film has raked up lots of awards. Small wonder:

After viewing Sugarcane it is no wonder that film reviewers consistently agree that this is a story about genocide and the horrors of Indian Residential Schools, never questioning the family back story that makes it not one of institutional infanticide, but one of families drenching in alcohol and its related dysfunctions. Though “Sugarcane” presents the case that all the on-reserve dysfunction is the outcome of Indian Residential Schools, the fact is that only one third of eligible students ever attended Indian Residential Schools and in the pre-World War II period, most student graduates found careers and work; many became the Indigenous leaders who created economic opportunities for their reserves. Action4Canada’s excerpts from a Substack article by Michelle Stirling

BUT THERE’S MORE, WHICH MAKES MATTERS EVEN WORSE. The bad whites narrative is linked to billions given, and more billions to be given, to aboriginals.

And it’s linked to a whole powerful movement against human rights and freedoms.

I have just looked at one drop of the ocean.

Here’s a powerful overview:

I do wish us a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukah and whatever other holidaying you may be celebrating. Maybe we need to take a break for a few days. But I am very aware that there is so very much to do. On the other hand, we are many, and the truth is on our side.

______________________

PS. If you want the lies, here’s where to go:

If you want truth:



Posted Dec 25, 2024