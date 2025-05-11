There is a famous poem which starts, Slouching toward Bethlehem. In other words, this is not about 3 wise men who know exactly where they are going, guided by a star showing the way, night after night, and coming to a stop in exactly the right place - though perhaps a somewhat surprising place, a stable. But in they went, and there they found what they were seeking, and gave their gifts.

I don’t remember the famous poem. I do remember those first words, Slouching toward Bethlehem.

I have the sense that many of us, facing so many mind-boggling things - including the rottenness of the justice system, the medical system, the media system - and keeping going anyhow are sometimes doing something like Slouching toward Bethlehem. Sometimes we are passionate and certain, sometimes confused, sometimes despondent.

It’s in that world, with so much that is mind-bogglingly rotten, that we find ourselves. What do we do?

Posted, May 11, 2025