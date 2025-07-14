This is a follow-up to Dr Bhakdi’s urgent warning. First, the warning:

Prof. Dr Sucharit Bhakdi, MD Prof Bhakdi issues an urgent warning: “I am no longer optimistic.” He fears that the mRNA vaccines have already served their purpose - a purpose that not even their developers understood. "The blood vessels throughout the body - from head to toe - are attacked.

There is nothing like this in any disease.

The brain, the heart, the liver - everything can be affected." Bhakdi speaks of systemic vasculitis, which leads to the destruction of brain cells. @florian_arnoldson @SucharitBhakdi

Now, from Singapore, stats on death increases (15.4% overall) and live birth declines (15-20%, depending on age group). The combination leads to the conclusion that Singapore will see a 50% population drop within the next 10 years.

There is another factor: a decline in number of people coming to Singapore, versus number of people leaving (25% to over 500% decline, depending on the year), so the population drop is projected to be even more drastic.

A clear conclusion: it is a bad time to invest in Singapore real estate.

I also ask: what is the impact on injected people in Singapore - in fact, anywhere. - to getting information about their decreased chance of having anything like their expected life span?

Dr Bhakdi’s findings indicate why injected people may not to respond to the likely decrease in life expectancy:

"We are now seeing billions of people whose brains no longer function as they should.

They are changed.

They no longer have the will, no longer have the intelligence, to make a difference." @florian_arnoldson @SucharitBhakdi

Could this be essential to making most injected people passive about what has been done to them and the people around them? Of course there are also many direct forms of mind control. But what if there is also widespread brain damage - as there is in mice who have a certain - is it virus? is it bacterium? - which leads to their being unafraid of cats - a great way of increasing their chances of death-by-cat.

