Here is Reiner, optimistic that within the next 2 weeks there will be some positive change. Plus here is a letter from Reiner sent to one of the many people writing to him. The same strong tone of voice, and something very important about Reiner at the end of the letter.

He still sounds strong and positive, from his cell at the JVA in Rosdorf, Germany. Here he speaks of his hope of a positive change in the next two weeks, and he speaks about American Politics, Israel, and when Trump mentioned a "Shithole Country". Here Reiner at 3.30 minutes: "A few years ago, Donald Trump spoke about a shithole country, as he was, maybe with Joseph Conrad's book "the Heart of Darkness" in mind, referring to African countries. Well, if such a shithole place does exist today, it can only be the town of Goettingen, with its, as was on display over the past ten months, obviously utterly corrupt judiciary. But what started with a New York times article some three years ago explaining how this place is the center of the destruction of free speech in Germany has only now, through this criminal proceeding, which by the way is representative of this judiciary, as I was able to explain in a French interview very recently, been exposed as the judiciary shithole that it really is." And here are a few things I learnt from listening to Roger Bittel's updates (in German @bittel_tv ) A friend of Reiner's who saw him in prison last week, Thomas Kuelken, said how surprised he was to see Reiner so strong, physically and mentally. Reiner is not allowed to use the gym anymore, and relies on simple exercises he can do in his cell, but he is keeping in good shape. This reminds me of what his beautiful grandma told him: To never let himself go! I can just imagine him doing push-ups and sit-ups to stay strong in his little prison cell. An example to us all!

And now, the letter from Reiner, where again his strength shines through:

I believe that we have reached a point when the puppets are moving so frantically around that each and everyone is losing their masks, and that we are now beginning to see the puppetmasters themselves. Five out of seven members/figureheads of the G7 meeting are dead men walking: the German chancellor has no support anywhere in Germany, neither does Trudeau of Canada, neither does Macron in France or Rishi Sunak of Great Britain; and Biden represents the image of the dead man walking perfectly well. I’m pretty sure that the so-called silent majority will not remain silent any longer now. In Germany – which is one of the most obedient countries - it looks like the former East German GDR will be the snowball that turns the entire country into an avalanche. And once again these events are mirrored by what is happening in my case; The four Berlin attorneys (who know next to nothing about law, let alone about justice) have already been unmasked as deeply disturbed liars, and the prosecutor’s non-case has therefore imploded. But now even the presiding judge was caught lying to us in court: Asked if he knew anything about the latest scare and dehumanizing tactics against me (on top of everything else, chains around my ankles and gun toting police around me, threatening that I had better wear a bullet-proof vest as there is always the danger of stray bullets hitting me), he said he didn’t. But: Now it turns out that it was he who had the police and the prison spring into action and act this way. Well, that was to be expected: They want our team to stop insisting that our witnesses need to be heard, too, because they know that that would destroy their newly invented non-case against me (after the original charges turned out to be idiotic lies) in no time. Not to worry; I will not be broken, and I am best under pressure (bolding added). It seems that a lot of people want me to keep going, as this gives them hope. Well, there is every reason to be very hopeful. Justice is now catching up with the monsters. The story about “how the lie met the truth” gives us a perfect explanation for the other side‘s psycho games; let us therefore stay away from the liars, lest they sneak up on us with a few bits of truth, only to then - after we have become guilty by association - make us look like liars, even when we speak the truth.

Yes, some people are drained and weakened by pressure, but as Reiner says:

I am best under pressure.

It makes sense that his hero is John Wayne, who - like all the good cowboys - was fabulous and cool and successful under pressure.



PS. There was another hearing today. There will be another on Friday August 23 (half day). There will be an update soon.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Tuesday August 20, 2024

Friday August 23, 2024

further dates to be posted

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted August 20, 2024