I’m thinking some more about my quest. I’m thinking back to little Elsa with her desire to do what she could for the world. There was very little she could see to do, beyond give to the Red Cross. The donations, the teacher told the class, were to help feed the hungry children in the world. Every week little Elsa asked her parents for a dime, and was given it. A dime - quite a bit as her father was earning 45 cents an hour when she first asked, and later 75 cents an hour.

It was devastating to learn, several years later, that almost none of this money went to hungry children. 97%, so I heard, went to “administrative costs.” I felt so betrayed. I WAS betrayed .Everyone who donated was betrayed.

I came to love Superman comics - Superman, Superboy, Supergirl - all about saving the world from evil.

I loved Westerns, where the hero would rescue whoever was endangered and trapped, often close to death, by evil-doers.

I loved stories about real world heroines - Elizabeth Blackwell, first American woman doctor; Clara Barton, who founded the American Red Cross; Helen Keller, deaf and blind but speaking to thousands, especially to men dreadfully injured in World War I.

I’m someone who has cared a lot about others - like my childhood heroes. I’ve cared a lot about Ed and Reiner.

And now I fear that your interest is mainly Ed and Reiner. And that unless I am talking about them, I will be alone.

It’s already hit me. The main way, it seems to me, that I will not be left alone, is if you know me and care about me, as well as Ed and Reiner.

I come again to the little girl, the little Elsa, who cared so much to do what she could to save the world.

That little girl grew up to be a woman who wrote an MA with the title: She Came to the Rescue. It’s about a woman, Nellie McClung, who dedicated her life - in addition to being a wife and mother of five - to doing what she could to save the world. Votes for women. Property rights for women who marry. Women defined as persons. Prohibition - as alcoholism was a major problem. Nellie also wrote 16 books, including a best-selling novel, Sowing Seeds in Danny, which initially outsold Anne of Green Gables!

And what about me? Just who is this person I call me?

My adventures have not been swashbuckling and sword-wielding. They’ve been about daring to speak out and reach out, even when I was afraid. They’ve been about learning and also putting things together. Little insights. Big insights. Thoughts, ideas. We’ve all heard that the pen is mightier than the sword. The pen, the pencil, the keyboard.

I’ve taken one step after the other.

And I’ve just done things - like post on Reiner since his arrest in October 2023, like reach out to Ed and start writing about him from March 2024, like create 4 Truth Summits (2012, 2013, June 2023, October 2023), like explore the massive impact of fear and the danger stage in identity politics.

I’ve also dared to change course. It’s more than 30 years now - 1994 - that I began waking up with the start of “word pieces” - words meant to go with music - in my head.

Those word pieces are part of another quest that goes back to childhood: to create writings that reach the world. That quest that has nothing to do with saving the world. It has to do with writing what comes from within, and bringing it into the world.

That side of me recently wrote a 152-chapter book, A STORY - which may be followed by A LOVE STORY. Many of you came along on this story about a person who enters a somewhat dusty used bookstore and picks up a book of poetry. Maybe even more will come along on the love story - no telling the conversations, just telling moments of the love story, in songs and poems. It could actually become a musical.

The creative side of me very recently launched yet another version of ZEE’S CAFE CAFE - a version that I believe will keep going. In part it’s intended a home for performances of my poems and songs. In part it’s intended as the home of an alter-ego, Zee.

Why the alter ego? To tell and not tell. To tell what matters - the feelings, the general ups and downs. To not tell the specific story.

Anyway, I am going to do more to bring you along on what’s going on with me - my struggles and confusions, ups and downs, my joys.

TO BE CONTINUED

Elsa

Posted Dec 19, 2025