I have had a dog die from sepsis. I also have a friend who has had severe sepsis, and was not expected to survive. Yet effective treatment exists. I found out about it today, wanted to cross post, but Substack would not allow it.

So I am posting about the treatment and what has been done by the medical establishment about it: BURIAL, just as we bury the dead. Only what the medical establishment buried was something that kept people alive, what brought people on the brink of death back to life. Jesus could not have done a better job!!

Anyone against the treatment is clearly not on the side of Jesus, on the side of good, on the side of life, on the side of humanity.

Enter … THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT.

I started with: I have had a dog die from sepsis. Today’s post from Pierre Kory shows it need not have happened. There was effective treatment. It was not given. I am sure the vets - caring people - had no idea that the rapid administration of intravenous Vitamin C might have saved my dog’s life.

Sepsis - so dangerous, often deadly. And an effective treatment exists.

As often happens, the medical establishment buried it. For instance, effective treatment leads to . . . financial loss, including less need for dialysis, short and long-term.

I strongly recommend the full post, so that you learn the full sordid story, including about Dr Marik being set up to be publicly humiliated by being presented with findings showing his treatment was ineffective - though it was highly effective when administered early, but of course not when administered when it was too late to do good. In the study that supposedly showed the treatment was ineffective, it was administered after organ failure had set in - and, unless you are Jesus, you can’t bring dead organs back to life.

Even though Dr Marik’s own findings were also presented, his amazing findings are not what was sent out to the public.

If you care about humans and our well-being, you may well want to read the piece:

Link: pierrekorymedicalmusings.com/p/professor-paul-marik-identified-the

Posted July 30, 2026