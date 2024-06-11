This is from Daniela Goeken’s Telegram channel, FREE Reiner Füllmich:

2 p.m. So, and it's over again! The good news: the verdict has not yet been reached. The bad news: All motions were rejected, including that of Katja Wörmer who would have needed an extension of time to submit motions for evidence due to illness. She had already written something down but wanted to complete it. She had already dragged herself to the hearing today despite being ill, but the court had no understanding and the public prosecutor emphasized once again that the deadline had been really long. Wörmer's objection that she had been ill for a week or two was also ignored. One had the feeling that Judge Schindler was happy to end the trial quickly.

Some chat comments:

Lilly:

Why don't the defense attorneys file a bias motion against the judge?



SchwarzWeissTeam:

They did 👆👆👆 “Dr.Misere: ...application for bias against the chamber...🤷‍♀ That means Schindler as part of the chamber



FREE Reiner Füllmich:

Yes, that was also filed and rejected. It's funny: Judge Schindler himself decided that he could stay...



Simone:

I don't understand that, how can he decide on this application himself? It really is a banana republic🍌🍌🍌🍌. It's like letting an employee decide whether they want to be dismissed...



FREE Reiner Füllmich:

Oh no, that's different: the request for bias was rejected because it allegedly came too late...



Simone:

Not seriously 😡😡😡😡



FREE Reiner Füllmich:

Yes, they say it should have been put up immediately...



ChGö:

What about the summoning of other witnesses, e.g. Marcel Templin? Is there anything new?



FREE Reiner Füllmich:

That's what Wörmer had requested. She has already listed everything she wants to ask him... don't know if this has already been rejected... Miseré has suggested about 25 people he wants to hear...



Horst:

Logical and understandable, it's not about the trial but about having R.F. taken out of circulation...



Maria:

That stinks to high heaven with the M.T. 😡😡😡



Maria:

If he has rejected everything, he will probably announce the verdict the day after tomorrow.....



Simone:

It's so obvious what's being played and yet no one can stop it. It makes me so sad and angry!



Hille:

We are not giving up.🙏



Simone:

What was your impression of Reiner? How is he doing?



FREE Reiner Füllmich:

Ui, as much as I'd like to say something positive, he really didn't look good today.... very bad skin color and just tired too...

So very different from how this trial started, when it began, looking like a trial.

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms,

Elsa

