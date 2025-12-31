Today, New Year’s Eve. A time when many of us celebrate. And here is something to celebrate. Seba Terribilini’s visit to Reiner. Seba, the person who along with Philippe Carillo, brought about the video of 43 voices calling, FREE REINER FUELLMICH.

Reiner’s new prison. Seba found friendliness, from the moment she entered. And when she came to the visiting room, there was Reiner at the first table. Two hugs. He had come, he let her know, from a badminton game and a quick shower.

A wonderful improvement from months in isolation, not allowed any interaction with the other prisoners.

Reiner is still in prison.

Our call is still FREEDOM FOR REINER.

But it isn’t painful to read about this visit. Instead, a big pleasure.

Somehow, one can’t crosspost Seba’s post. So here is a link, with the opening words:

https://substack.com/inbox/post/183025237

On December 21st I had the opportunity to visit REINER at Bremervörde prison in Northern Germany. When I arrived at the prison reception, I immediately had a very different feeling from what I experienced in Göttingen, where I attended a couple of hearings and where I found hostility and coldness. In Bremervörde I felt a much better energy. Officers there were so friendly that I couldn’t believe it. After undergoing the security check, … https://substack.com/inbox/post/183025237

And here is a link to the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call by 43 major voices to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:

Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

PS. By the way, to donate for Reiner’s legal and other expenses, here is a link, the same link as on Seba’s page:

https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

Posted December 31, 2025 - New Year’s Eva