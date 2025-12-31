SEBA TERRIBILINI VISITS REINER. SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE.
Today, New Year’s Eve. A time when many of us celebrate. And here is something to celebrate. Seba Terribilini’s visit to Reiner. Seba, the person who along with Philippe Carillo, brought about the video of 43 voices calling, FREE REINER FUELLMICH.
Reiner’s new prison. Seba found friendliness, from the moment she entered. And when she came to the visiting room, there was Reiner at the first table. Two hugs. He had come, he let her know, from a badminton game and a quick shower.
A wonderful improvement from months in isolation, not allowed any interaction with the other prisoners.
Reiner is still in prison.
Our call is still FREEDOM FOR REINER.
But it isn’t painful to read about this visit. Instead, a big pleasure.
Somehow, one can’t crosspost Seba’s post. So here is a link, with the opening words:
https://substack.com/inbox/post/183025237
On December 21st I had the opportunity to visit REINER at Bremervörde prison in Northern Germany.
When I arrived at the prison reception, I immediately had a very different feeling from what I experienced in Göttingen, where I attended a couple of hearings and where I found hostility and coldness.
In Bremervörde I felt a much better energy.
Officers there were so friendly that I couldn’t believe it.
After undergoing the security check, …
_______________________
And here is a link to the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call by 43 major voices to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:
Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for Reiner’s legal and other expenses, here is a link, the same link as on Seba’s page:
https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692
Oct 16, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted December 31, 2025 - New Year’s Eva
I am wondering how many lives Dr Reiner Fuelmich saved and it must be in the millions and I was one who ran across Dr Reiner in the very beginning by searching is there anyone opposing COVID and Reiner was one of the first and what he said made perfect sense and he laughed and said they are at it again and explained how and who and I also wondered where all the others ran to when Dr Reiner was kidnapped also a Statue of him should be placed on the steps of every UN building where men conspire against other men