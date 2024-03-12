Yesterday Sissi let me know she was touched by Roger’s interview with two of Reiner’s friends from 40 years ago, Josef and Regine, and was hard at work subtitling. This morning I opened by computer - I’m on the other side of the world from Sissi - and there it was, her newest contribution.

So here it is, Reiner’s indefatigable friend, Roger BIttel - who flew from Africa to visit his friend - interviewing Josef and Regine.

Sissi wrote to me:

Enjoy! I hope I didn't make too many mistakes, some words I just didn't understand, like the type of bike they bought, and I think I made a mistake translating the bike and herd of cattle incident, Reiner obviously didn't use his foot for the gas, it was a motorbike, he just kept going flat-out and Josef thought, that's it, I'm dead.

I probably know even less about motorbikes than Sissi, so I would not notice any mistranslations about morotbikes and motorbiking. And no matter what you know, I’m sure you don’t care. I know we’re all grateful for what Sissi is doing, taking her part in the efforts for Reiner.

Here is more of what she writes:

"He was always protecting the weak, justice was always the most important thing for him." Josef and Regine, friends with Reiner since 1984 speak with Roger Bittel from Bittel TV, Goettingen, March 2024, about their shared past, their deep friendship, and about how they are totally convinced of his innocence in relation to the charges against him.

An extra bonus. A picture of Reiner from 40 years ago!!

Once again, thank you, Sissi, for the quick translation and subtitling.

Here is the link:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqBfSgJKWig

The current court dates.

Tuesday, today - 12.03.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Tuesday, 02.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 03.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Friday, 19.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Wednesday, 24.04.2024 Start: 09.15 a.m.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



