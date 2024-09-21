I am adding my voice to other bigger voices. Please also add your voice. DO WHAT YOU CAN TO GET THE US OUT OF THE UN. GO TO PREVENTGENOCIDE2030.COM. FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS.

Day after day Rima’s message comes into my inbox.

And I ask myself. What more can I do? All I can think of is sending out other voices which get her her message further into the world.

Here’s a bigger voice, Peter Koenig posting on his Global Research, and also reposted on LewRockwell.com, plus just reposted by Rima:

I interviewed Rima in June. A song from childhood came to mind, about a ram which would not quit butting a dam. The last line: There goes another million kilowatt dam!!!

Rima is just as stubborn as that ram. And she needs to be. To get more and more of us to listen and act.

Her quest is much bigger and more important than that ram’s.

Her message, over and over:

Surviving the UN means exiting the UN. And the US has the chance to do that right now.

PLEASE HELP RIMA. PLEASE HELP US ALL.

Here is Rima’s website:

https://preventgenocide2030.org/

Follow the instructions - for Americans, for Canadian, for everyone. This is one world. We need the end of the UN.



Posted Sept 21, 2024