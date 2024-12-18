TALK TIME. One hour a week. To talk and to listen to each other. What’s been most important for you this past week?

Times:

Thursday, 2 pm Eastern - New York time (11 am Pacific, 7 pm UK)

Thursday, 7 pm Eastern - New York time (4 pm Pacific, morning in Australia, NZ)

The Focus:

The focus can be personal. It can be political. It can be family. It can be the world around us. The big thing: THE FOCUS IS YOU. What’s the best and the worst for you? Is there somewhere where you’re stuck? Is there somewhere where you’re zooming ahead? Is there something you really want to share? Something you’d like to change? The intent is both to connect and to find ways to take more action, if we’d like that. Or we may want to explore our desire to take time off.

TALK TIME. OUR WEEK. A chance to get to know each other better, and also get more energy. Connecting adds to our lives.

Elsa

Posted December 18, 2024