There is a meditation on Sunday - every Sunday. For Reiner, Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.

The time: 2 pm Eastern.

It’s a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to. Then, the meditation. It takes about 10 minutes: a guided part (36 breaths), and a 5-minute silent part.

If you’d like to take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com

If you’re already on my sendout list, all fine.

_________________________________

The current remaining court dates for Reiner :

Wednesday, 03.05.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.

3 more, ending approximately May 15

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



Posted April 26, 2024