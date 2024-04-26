REMINDER: SUNDAY MEDITATION, FOR REINER, ED WACKERMAN AND ANYONE YOU CARE TO ADD. 2 PM EASTERN
There is a meditation on Sunday - every Sunday. For Reiner, Ed Wackerman, and anyone else you would like to include.
The time: 2 pm Eastern.
It’s a simple meditation, for energy and healing. We each have the chance to say whom we would like to send energy to. Then, the meditation. It takes about 10 minutes: a guided part (36 breaths), and a 5-minute silent part.
If you’d like to take part, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com
If you’re already on my sendout list, all fine.
_________________________________
The current remaining court dates for Reiner :
Wednesday, 03.05.2024. Start: 09.15 a.m.
3 more, ending approximately May 15
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case,
put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.
_________________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
Posted April 26, 2024