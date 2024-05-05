A message from a friend, about birthday celebrations for Reiner:

I watch and listen to the birthday party in front of the prison - I cry...

Reiner was outside for 1 hour - 1-4 pm - and he must have heard what was going on outside...

Roger is sooooooooooooo great !

Everyone present is so great !

I am so grateful to everyone !

Here is the link, to watch. (I don’t know about a replay link.)

https://www.youtube.com/live/Oqyx-gnTY90?si=lXskQvRhdTqRQ2pv

Because of what has just happened in court, this meeting will be on Zoom, plus live-streamed on Youtube . For the live-stream link, you can click here, starting at 1:45 pm Eastern:

truthsummit.substack.com/p/sunday-2-pm-est-meditation-plus

To take part on Zoom, please email me: truthsummit@substack.com If you’re already on the sendout list, all fine.

NOW, THE MEETING.

We will start with celebrating Reiner. What stands out for you?

Then, living with inner strength and resilience and optimism and knowledge that we will win. Very important. Another thing will be looking out for forces out to discourage, demoralize, destroy.

I will look at the specifics of the current unfolding of this “sting” against Reiner, including the response of Christof Miseré, I will put this in contxt of the much larger sting operation we are experiencing.

Finally, the mediation - a simple short meditation.

It’s also Ed Wackerman’s birthday, by the way - one of those amazing serendipities. He wants to stand up for truth, not go along with this system that charged him for setting a fire he could not possibly have set (an unnatural fire) - someone who seemed a convenient scapegoat.

The meditation is for Reiner and Ed and anyone else you’d like to send energy to.

All the very best to all of us on the side of good, of human rights and freedoms, and of justice - one of Reiner’s favorite words.

Elsa

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case,

put your name of each page of the letter - letters are taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2



