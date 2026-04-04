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Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
2dEdited

I watched the Corona Investigative Committee from the beginning and something about VF never sat right with me. Shouldn’t this Templin character be criminally investigated as well.

I hold David A. Hughes in the highest respect so I have been very confused by all of this.

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LInda Shepler's avatar
LInda Shepler
2d

I can’t help but think they were all jealous of Reiner. He did all the work and his expertise, knowledge, giftedness and ability to network with people all over the world was readily apparent and perhaps a contentious issue on their part. If you ask me, they all have personality problems. Vivian Fischer always looked like a little school girl. That has not gone unnoticed by others. It is not surprising that sooner rather than later they would tear into each. I don’t doubt that Templin was afraid Reiner wouldn’t pay the loan because Templin knew the dirty deed he was going to commit. Perhaps we need to ask Templin, why did you steal the money from the sale of the Fuellmich home.

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