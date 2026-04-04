Reiner is in prison. What about the people who were key to getting him into prison? Not the German authorities, though those people are clearly also of interest. But the people who originally worked with Reiner, people whose names and faces and actions we know. What’s happening with them?

As for my sources for the information, I am grateful for the many emails I have received from German friends who are on the lookout, and they are grateful that I am passing on this information. We all care about Reiner.

What I am sending has been checked by a meticulous friend.

Now, the names and the updates.

NAMES

Viviane Fischer, lawyer and Corona Committee co-host. She tricked Reiner into not being present at the broadcast on September 2, 2022, where she denounced him and destroyed his connection to the Corona Committee, though he had been the major figure from its start. Allegedly she and Wolfgang Wodarg agreed that she would trick Reiner. She claimed to Reiner that the meeting would not be happenin . It did happen.

Later she was, at the trial, a key witness against Reiner.

What’s happening with her?

Wolfgang Wodarg, Corona Committee co-host, allegedly was and is “only” a scientific advisor. Actively supported VF on September 2, 2022.

Then there are Antonia Fischer, Justus Paul Hoffman, and Marcel Templin, the complainants against Reiner.

Marcel Templin, lawyer. He was supposed to deposit the money from the sale of Reiner’s house in Germany into Reiner’s account: 700,000 Euros would have been used to to repay the loan, leaving (from the 1,300,0000 house sale) a sizeable chunk of money for Reiner. Templin didn’t do as he was supposed to do. He deposited the money instead into his own account, claiming that he did not believe Reiner would repay the loan. Of course Templin did not, himself, repay the loan.

It is almost certain that nothing would have happened to Reiner - not the abduction, not the charges, not the conviction - without Templin’s crucial intervention, his taking money that was not his, going against the clear agreement, and depositing it into his own account.

What’s happening with him?

Justus Hoffman, lawyer. He was questioned at great length at the start of the trial. From what I remember, he displayed a very poor memory of everything except things like what was on the menu. At the time of his questioning, it looked like this would be a fairly normal trial, with the prosecution first bringing its witnesses, like the very unimpressive Hoffman.

Antonia Fischer, lawyer. What I remember most from her at the trial, is her simple statement that she wanted Reiner jailed.

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UPDATE

What has been happening? VF and the others are not living happily ever after, at least not VF.

At least for a time, AF and JH became managing directors of the Corona Committee - after all , there is gold (worth 1,000,000 Euros several years ago) in a safe. That gold belongs to the Carona Committee, or actually to the donors if not used by the Committee. Fortunately (as far as I have learned), no single individual can get access.

The Corona Committee is limping along, VF and WW as co-hosts. The Corona Committee is getting nothing like the viewers it was getting when Reiner was there. For the past 8 weeks it was cancelled, week after week. Even when it was being cancelled, it had an appeal for money: it cannot continue without support.

As for VF, she has a 4.5 milliion Euro lawsuit against her, not from Reiner but from the “harbor” lawyers (JH and AF). Their attorney is none other than Marcel Templin.

The Corona Committe finally happened this week. The replay can be seen on Gettr and Odysee.

The following is from VF’s introduction (source: a friend’s email):

VF now wants to use the name of Dr. R.F. to her advantage, as she states in her introduction, referring to the 4.5 million euro lawsuit, among other things: “Marcel Templin, who has the proceeds from Reiner’s house sale, is the plaintiffs’ attorney.” Here she is already trying to bring the name “Reiner” as a victim of M.T. into play. Very clever - but easy to see through. A 4.5 million lawsuit is quite a heavy weight. The harbor lawyers have the money for the court deposit - M.T. has the 700,000. That can get things done.

My friend concludes:

No scriptwriter could imagine this. I find it very exciting.



Elsa

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted April 4, 2026