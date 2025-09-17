REINER. More and more updates. Plus, a resend of the video with the call: FREE REINER FUELLMICH.
youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
First, there are more new updates from Reiner. I’ll paste in a couple, plus the Youtube and Substack links where you can subscribe to get them the moment they come out.
Note: I will keep posting on Reiner, as I have been doing since his arrest, but it is often not instant.
And then, a resend of the video, from Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribiliino, where many of the people who have been connected to Reiner (including me) celebrate him and call out: FREE REINER FUELLMICH.
Note: someone has suggested a second video in this series. I am very grateful to Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribiliino, for all the work they have done:
coming up with this idea (the least work - a great inspiration);
contacting people asking us to send a short message on Reiner that ends with FREE REINER FUELLMICH;
reminding us if we didn’t deliver our message when we said we would,
putting together the video!!
My guess is there will not be a second video in the series - but there may well be another video.
_________________
About the updates. I’d heard that, for now, Reiner was not permitted to send more updates. I clearly did not get accurate information!!!
__________________
So here you are, starting with 3 updates from Reiner:
Sept 11:
Sept 15:
Take a Breather (Sept 14):
To get every update as it comes out, you can subscribe to the Substack, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.
https://substack.com/@drreinerfuellmich
You can also subscribe directly to the Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork
______________________
And then, the resend of the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:
Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
All the best to all of us.
And may Reiner soon be free!!!
Elsa
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted Sept 17, 2025
I’m always thrilled to hear one of Reiner’s updates and I was surprised for the most recent one to come so quickly. I’m glad that Reiner can keep doing this. I think his criminal complaint sounds very hopeful and to hear that more and more lawyers are standing up for justice and truth is encouraging. How can they not seeing this travesty of justice? I appreciate all of Reiner’s friends who are in the video calling for his freedom. Thanks for participating Elsa. FREE REINER!
He shouldn't be in prison for first place such an innocent beautiful human fighting for people God bless him 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️