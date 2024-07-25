I turn to my favorite German Telegram channel, Daniela Goeken’s FREE Reiner Fuellmich, to find out what happened today in court - Day 21, July 25, 2024.

There’s a summary of the day from Evelin, but before that there’s a bit of a heated exchange, which is very helpful to let us understand why it’s good the way the day turned out - cancelled:

Don’t you understand! The judge has already given notice that he is going to sentence Reiner. If he is allowed to speak the judgement, then Reiner is a convicted convict. One has to make it as difficult as possible so we don’t give up the hope that something can be done.

Then from FREE Reiner Fuellmich:

To be honest, I'm really glad that today was canceled! I was afraid that today, in Miseré's absence, they would do what they wanted to do the other day: quickly reject all motions, make closing arguments and announce the verdict. Miseré will be back next week. I'm convinced that he's the only one who can think of anything... Without his appearance in the courtroom, Reiner would have been convicted long ago.

Summary of the day:

Criminal trial against attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Regional Court of Göttingen on 25.07.2024 (21st day of the trial)

A very personal perception inside and outside the courtroom by Evelin

Prelude: On the last day of the trial (Friday, 19.07. 2024), the defense spontaneously and immediately filed a motion for recusal against the entire prosecution when the presiding judge announced in his decision that, with immediate effect, the defense's motions for evidence would only be admitted in the self-reading procedure, which means that the public would no longer be informed of the defense's essential arguments.The defense was given a deadline over the weekend until Monday, 22.07.2024, to justify this in writing.

Today (25.07.2024):There are still quite a few empty seats in the spectator area of the large hall at 9:15 am. As usual, there are 3 police cars outside. The atmosphere is relaxed. The public prosecutor is represented by SA Recher and a practitioner. Ms. Antonia Fischer is sitting next to him as the plaintiff in the adhesion proceedings, followed by lawyer Frank Großenbach in robes. He has filed a new application for an adhesion action on behalf of Viviane Fischer and is leafing through documents, while the spectators wait and chat.

Katja Wörmer is not there. Dr. Miseré is known to be on vacation, as is Attorney Pohl, and a witness for the defense is waiting in the anteroom.

10:20 a.m. The presiding judge enters in plain clothes and announces that the defense (Katja Wörmer) is absent without excuse and that the hearing is therefore cancelled.

Vigil in front of Rosdorf Prison:

As there is no trial now, 20 trial observers come to the traffic circle in front of Rosdorf Prison and support the Thursday vigil for R.F. there. We stand around the traffic circle with signs and large banners. There is a lot of support from passing vehicles for our cause #freeReinerFüllmich#.

At around 11:35, a small convoy of two police buses and the prison van containing the prisoner enter the traffic circle and drive past us.

Reiner Füllmich saw us!

Translated with DeepL.com (free version)