REINER UPDATE: Trial Day 21. Thursday, July 25, 2024. Cancelled - which is the best possible way for the day to unfold.
I turn to my favorite German Telegram channel, Daniela Goeken’s FREE Reiner Fuellmich, to find out what happened today in court - Day 21, July 25, 2024.
There’s a summary of the day from Evelin, but before that there’s a bit of a heated exchange, which is very helpful to let us understand why it’s good the way the day turned out - cancelled:
9:02 am
Don’t you understand! The judge has already given notice that he is going to sentence Reiner. If he is allowed to speak the judgement, then Reiner is a convicted convict. One has to make it as difficult as possible so we don’t give up the hope that something can be done.
Then from FREE Reiner Fuellmich:
To be honest, I'm really glad that today was canceled! I was afraid that today, in Miseré's absence, they would do what they wanted to do the other day: quickly reject all motions, make closing arguments and announce the verdict. Miseré will be back next week. I'm convinced that he's the only one who can think of anything... Without his appearance in the courtroom, Reiner would have been convicted long ago.
Summary of the day:
Criminal trial against attorney Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Regional Court of Göttingen on 25.07.2024 (21st day of the trial)
A very personal perception inside and outside the courtroom by Evelin
Prelude: On the last day of the trial (Friday, 19.07. 2024), the defense spontaneously and immediately filed a motion for recusal against the entire prosecution when the presiding judge announced in his decision that, with immediate effect, the defense's motions for evidence would only be admitted in the self-reading procedure, which means that the public would no longer be informed of the defense's essential arguments.The defense was given a deadline over the weekend until Monday, 22.07.2024, to justify this in writing.
Today (25.07.2024):There are still quite a few empty seats in the spectator area of the large hall at 9:15 am. As usual, there are 3 police cars outside. The atmosphere is relaxed. The public prosecutor is represented by SA Recher and a practitioner. Ms. Antonia Fischer is sitting next to him as the plaintiff in the adhesion proceedings, followed by lawyer Frank Großenbach in robes. He has filed a new application for an adhesion action on behalf of Viviane Fischer and is leafing through documents, while the spectators wait and chat.
Katja Wörmer is not there. Dr. Miseré is known to be on vacation, as is Attorney Pohl, and a witness for the defense is waiting in the anteroom.
10:20 a.m. The presiding judge enters in plain clothes and announces that the defense (Katja Wörmer) is absent without excuse and that the hearing is therefore cancelled.
Vigil in front of Rosdorf Prison:
As there is no trial now, 20 trial observers come to the traffic circle in front of Rosdorf Prison and support the Thursday vigil for R.F. there. We stand around the traffic circle with signs and large banners. There is a lot of support from passing vehicles for our cause #freeReinerFüllmich#.
At around 11:35, a small convoy of two police buses and the prison van containing the prisoner enter the traffic circle and drive past us.
Reiner Füllmich saw us!
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:
Wednesday July 31, 2024
Tuesday August 6, 2024
Wednesday August 14, 2024
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)
Posted July 25, 2024