Right now, 3 things. One from Reiner. One sent to Reiner. And a list of some names.

Someone asked me to pass a video to Reiner, on a private Nuremberg hearing held with the VP of Costa Rica on the experimental WHO “vaccine.” So I sent it to Inka who could get it to Reiner.

I was sure Reiner knew about this, but I sent on the video anyway.

I was surprised by Inka’s answer. She thought Reiner didn’t know about this.

So an extra thank you to the person who sent it to me. If Reiner were free, he would likely be involved. The people at the hearing: Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Janci Lindsay, David Martin

And then, here is the video for all of you.

https://substack.com/@interestofjustice/note/p-174047075?r=deug7

I have heard that this is planned as just the first of such efforts.

_______________________________

And now, FROM REINER. An update, only in German so far. US TOGETHER, WITH EACH OTHER:

______________________

A BONUS. This is the question Reiner was addressing just before his arrest: who is behind this all. I remember two of his last interviews before his capture and imprisonment - those with David Icke and Clif High.

What I remember: the quest for a general understanding, including about those with massive power who are not visible to us.

I’ve just been sent a recent piece listing those with considerable visible power over the past century. This post would go alongside those interviews.

Link: unveiltheworld.substack.com/p/who-is-in-power-and-what-is-their

___________________

All the best to all of us. Truth, justice and freedom

Elsa

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________



Posted Sept 17, 2025