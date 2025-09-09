Here, Reiner three times over:

First, his most recent update. Savor it - as this may be his last audio update for a while. I have heard that, for now, further audio updates are not permitted.

Second, from almost exactly two years ago, Reiner’s thoughts on the future. This was recorded a month before his arrest.

Third - last but definitely not least - a major CELEBRATION of REINER, and many times over, a call to FREE REINER FUELLMICH. From Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini.

So, first, Reiner’s most recent update.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BgneiE1CY7A

Second, from shortly before his arrest, Reiner’s thoughts on the future (just 6 min).

My biggest comment: there is such positive dynamic energy coming from Reiner, such belief that a good future is not only possible but coming.

You can see the clip on either Bitchute or Rumble:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tpkyiVrBaas7/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v3hrh30-reiner-fuellmich.-justice-is-needed..html

Third, a CELEBRATION of REINER and a call to FREE REINER FUELLMICH.

So many voices raised for Reiner - including mine (my words for Reiner start at 30:00). All the people knew Reiner. Many were interviewed by him. Others worked on the Grand Jury with him. All care about him, respect him, praise him, call for his freedom.

What can two people do? Philippe Carillo, filmmaker, along with Seba Terribilini, have created this call to FREE REINER FUELLMICH.

I was contacted by Seba if I’d speak about Reiner for a minute. I was unable to do this - it took me 5 minutes!!! edited down to 4 minutes by Philippe.

I don’t know the teamwork between Philippe and Seba. I do know that Seba’s laptop blew up a few days ago, as she was working on the subtitles.

What can two people do? Watch this video!! Congratulations to Philippe and Seba for taking on this major project.

And may Reiner soon be walking free.

HERE IS THE CELEBRATION PLUS THE CALL TO FREE REINER FUELLMICH

Link: youtube.com/watch?v=IMg6LnEews8

All the best to all of us.

And may Reiner soon be free!!!

Elsa

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

