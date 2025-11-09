REINER UPDATE. A Visit from ANDREW BRIDGEN, UK politician - unfortunately, not re-elected. Message: Raise our voices LOUDER for Reiner's freedom.
I’ve been hearing about Andrew Bridgen’s visit with Reiner.
Andrew Bridgen. A very unusual UK politician, a long-time (2010-2024) elected UK representative, most of the time as a Conservative MP until kicked out of the party in 2023 when he became an independent and then, despite greater popularity than ever, not re-elected in the 2024 UK elections - though, according to Bridgen, “many questions remain unanswered about the processing of votes during the last parliamentary elections.”
Bridgen - outspoken for truth and facts and justice about the plandemic, for truth and facts and good thinking and justice in general.
I remember hearing about him years ago, listening to a couple of interviews. I remember paying close attention during the most recent UK elections. I was saddened, a bit deflated, that such a good man was not re-elected. Like him, I am not convinced that the results were valid.
Recently I heard about his pending visit to Reiner, and now his visit., along with the visit of Canadian activist Susan Stanfield.
Here is the news, both from an article and through a video.
For those of you who, like me, prefer something written, here is an article from the wonderful Djamila le Pair, the voice for Reiner in the Netherlands. (I interviewed her in June.) Here is her article, in English, in PinchOfSoot:
https://pinchofsoot.nl/andrew-bridgen-visits-reiner-fuellmich-in-prison-dont-forget-about-reiner/
How is the German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich keeping up and what can we do to help him? These and other questions were raised by former UK MP Andrew Bridgen and Canadian activist Susan Standfield, during Fuellmich’s visiting hour at Bremervörde Prison in Germany, on Friday 7 November.
Aim of the visit, said Bridgen, was to see how Fuellmich is keeping up, after having been preliminary detained for over two years, of which half a year in solitary confinement.“The people have got to stand behind Reiner Fuellmich. Whether your German, whether you’re Dutch, or Danish, whether you’re English, Scottish or Welsh. He’s fighting for all of us and whenever his human rights and freedom of speech are taken away, we all lose.”
Susan Standfield, author of Betrayed and organizer of Vancouver’s No More Lockdowns march, on Easter Sunday 2020, suggested various ways the general public and alternative media could help support Fuellmich’s cause: support Reiner Fuellmich’s defence team; sharing the information that Fuellmich published with the Corona Investigative Committee and, later, ICIC.LAW; and for anyone around the world to “get louder and demand justice and answers for Reiner.”
You can keep reading here:
https://pinchofsoot.nl/andrew-bridgen-visits-reiner-fuellmich-in-prison-dont-forget-about-reiner/
You can also watch a 13-minute video on his one-hour visit with Reiner, and also the visit of Canadian Susan Stanfield.
Both of them encourage us to take every action we can - like to be LOUDER in raising our voices for Reiner’s freedom, and also contributing to his legal needs.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Ljz9Ie4oFns
Then, here’s a Telegram link:
https://t.me/ABridgen/1634
All the best to all of us who care and do what we can.
___________________
From Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini, a video of 43 prominent voices for Reiner, all calling FREE REINER FUELLMICH.
Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692
Oct 16, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted November 9, 2025
Go for it, Andrew and Reiner!
I will never forget the scene in the UK Parliament when Andrew Bridgen spoke Convid1984 vax truth. The few MPs who had bothered to turn up, were quickly ushered out of the hallowed chamber (except for about three genuine MPs uncorrupted by Harma) by a shameful individual (forgotten his name)...they were like cockroaches, scurrying to find a stone to crawl under...but I apologise to cockroaches, which I am sullying by this analogy.
The only display by elected representatives in the Anglosphere that I have seen that was even more abominable than this in recent times was when the genocidal Benzion Mileikowsky (aka Benjamin Netanyahu) visited the US. Instead of being arrested and thrown in jail for life, he addressed Congress. In a speech lasting ca 53 minutes, he received ca 47 standing ovations from "the representatives". It was as if their AIPAC handlers activated a spring under their seats each time they were required to applaud. "Shameful" doesn't come close to describing this.