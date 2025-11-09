I’ve been hearing about Andrew Bridgen’s visit with Reiner.

Andrew Bridgen. A very unusual UK politician, a long-time (2010-2024) elected UK representative, most of the time as a Conservative MP until kicked out of the party in 2023 when he became an independent and then, despite greater popularity than ever, not re-elected in the 2024 UK elections - though, according to Bridgen, “many questions remain unanswered about the processing of votes during the last parliamentary elections.”

Bridgen - outspoken for truth and facts and justice about the plandemic, for truth and facts and good thinking and justice in general.

I remember hearing about him years ago, listening to a couple of interviews. I remember paying close attention during the most recent UK elections. I was saddened, a bit deflated, that such a good man was not re-elected. Like him, I am not convinced that the results were valid.

Recently I heard about his pending visit to Reiner, and now his visit., along with the visit of Canadian activist Susan Stanfield.

Here is the news, both from an article and through a video.

For those of you who, like me, prefer something written, here is an article from the wonderful Djamila le Pair, the voice for Reiner in the Netherlands. (I interviewed her in June.) Here is her article, in English, in PinchOfSoot:

https://pinchofsoot.nl/andrew-bridgen-visits-reiner-fuellmich-in-prison-dont-forget-about-reiner/

How is the German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich keeping up and what can we do to help him? These and other questions were raised by former UK MP Andrew Bridgen and Canadian activist Susan Standfield, during Fuellmich’s visiting hour at Bremervörde Prison in Germany, on Friday 7 November. Aim of the visit, said Bridgen, was to see how Fuellmich is keeping up, after having been preliminary detained for over two years, of which half a year in solitary confinement.“The people have got to stand behind Reiner Fuellmich. Whether your German, whether you’re Dutch, or Danish, whether you’re English, Scottish or Welsh. He’s fighting for all of us and whenever his human rights and freedom of speech are taken away, we all lose.” Susan Standfield, author of Betrayed and organizer of Vancouver’s No More Lockdowns march, on Easter Sunday 2020, suggested various ways the general public and alternative media could help support Fuellmich’s cause: support Reiner Fuellmich’s defence team; sharing the information that Fuellmich published with the Corona Investigative Committee and, later, ICIC.LAW; and for anyone around the world to “get louder and demand justice and answers for Reiner.”

You can keep reading here:

https://pinchofsoot.nl/andrew-bridgen-visits-reiner-fuellmich-in-prison-dont-forget-about-reiner/

You can also watch a 13-minute video on his one-hour visit with Reiner, and also the visit of Canadian Susan Stanfield.

Both of them encourage us to take every action we can - like to be LOUDER in raising our voices for Reiner’s freedom, and also contributing to his legal needs.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=Ljz9Ie4oFns

Then, here’s a Telegram link:

https://t.me/ABridgen/1634

All the best to all of us who care and do what we can.

From Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini, a video of 43 prominent voices for Reiner, all calling FREE REINER FUELLMICH.

Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

Posted November 9, 2025