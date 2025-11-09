Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Go for it, Andrew and Reiner!

I will never forget the scene in the UK Parliament when Andrew Bridgen spoke Convid1984 vax truth. The few MPs who had bothered to turn up, were quickly ushered out of the hallowed chamber (except for about three genuine MPs uncorrupted by Harma) by a shameful individual (forgotten his name)...they were like cockroaches, scurrying to find a stone to crawl under...but I apologise to cockroaches, which I am sullying by this analogy.

The only display by elected representatives in the Anglosphere that I have seen that was even more abominable than this in recent times was when the genocidal Benzion Mileikowsky (aka Benjamin Netanyahu) visited the US. Instead of being arrested and thrown in jail for life, he addressed Congress. In a speech lasting ca 53 minutes, he received ca 47 standing ovations from "the representatives". It was as if their AIPAC handlers activated a spring under their seats each time they were required to applaud. "Shameful" doesn't come close to describing this.

