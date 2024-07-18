Reiner begins with a statement about Trump - that Trump has just lived his defining moment, his John Wayne moment. He goes on to the much longer time meant to break him that he, Reiner, has been living through. He is certain that he cannot be broken, thanks to his grandmother, and thanks to all of us, all we write to him, all the energy we send to him, all the ways we are keeping him seen worldwide.

Reiner begins his update by saying that on July 13, in the aftermath of the assassination attempt, Trump showed true grit. My sense is that how Reiner has responded to what he himself has been living through shows his own true grit.

In relation to his arrest and imprisonment, Reiner says:

Here in prison, almost all of the correction officers who I came in touch with, and that's quite a few, have confirmed to me that there has never been an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor who was held in preliminary custody for 9 months. And never before has there been an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor, who was put in chains and guarded by heavily armed police officers who wear bullet proof vests when being transported from prison to court and back. And never before have they seen an inmate charged with just a misdemeanor who is being isolated from all the other inmates and told not to talk to anyone. Now, some of these officers are, as they told me, shaking their heads in disbelief, but sadly, they say they have to follow orders.

As for his words on Trump, here they are:

I hear Reiner’s own optimism.

I have much optimism about Reiner.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

Posted July 18, 2024