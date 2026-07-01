REINER SPEAKS OUT
Reiner has won an important freedom. The right to be in contact with the world, to record his thoughts and publish them online. A tremendous freedom, after the repression he again experienced for over seven months, only able to speak with one person (he chose his wife, Inka) and only for 20 minutes twice a week, with supervision.
He is getting more and more visitors - like from the UK and the US. His case is getting ever wider attention.
Now, this huge step. The courts have allowed him access t the world.
He has used this new freedom to record his thoughts on many subjects, most recently (June 28) on the eugenics movement, which started around 1850. He names the major players, delineates what they believed and did. He sees the plandemic as part of it.
He is also able to let us know his experience of what he has been going through, how he is being treated by the courts. For example - aside from the recent court decision lifting the restrictions on his ability to communicate with the wotrld - there have been delays which one can, politely, categorize as ridiculous.
I greatly commend Reiner for how well he has been able to live this.
One thing I hear from him over and over is his deep inner assurance that soon he will be freed.
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Now here is Reiner, in his own words - June 28, June 21, and June 8, 2026. To get updates as they come out, you can subscribe to his Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ReinerFuellmichNewsNetwork
Reiner, June 28:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=xwDWPqgyXPk
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June 21, 2026:
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5KUvfMiD_Y
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June 8, 2026
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-Llq-hf9yo
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
HEROIC REINER FUELLMICH IS STILL IMPRISONED BY GERMANY: When law is bent to serve power
by Dr Peter and Ginger Breggin
gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/heroic-reiner-fuellmich-is-still
June 11, 2026
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 5 LANGUAGES
ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GERMAN, FRENCH & PROTUGUESE:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692
PORTUGUESE:
A HISTÓRIA COMPLETA DO DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted June 16, 2026
If anyone can do it, Reiner can. He is indeed inspiring. He's in my prayers.
Thank you very much for your support for Reiner Füllmich!
Without international observers and supporters he would certainly not
has won this important freedom.
There are still many other political cases similar to him, suffering unfair,
illegal and inhumane treatment.
German justice - what a shame!