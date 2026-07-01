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Gord4Truth's avatar
Gord4Truth
4h

If anyone can do it, Reiner can. He is indeed inspiring. He's in my prayers.

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Daniel Aue's avatar
Daniel Aue
6h

Thank you very much for your support for Reiner Füllmich!

Without international observers and supporters he would certainly not

has won this important freedom.

There are still many other political cases similar to him, suffering unfair,

illegal and inhumane treatment.

German justice - what a shame!

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