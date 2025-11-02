Truth Summit

LInda Shepler
26m

The cat is out of the bag and there will be lots of kittens. More and more people are aware of who is trying to take away our freedom and control us. They are seeing Reiner and Arno and other brave people who stand for truth, freedom and justice being persecuted, imprisoned and stripped of their freedom. Monsters is quite mild compared to what I think of them as. There are many names for them, but they are truly evil personified.

Patricia Michel
17m

Thank you Elsa truth always comes out the end God bless Reiner 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️

