Reiner has been choosing to speak out strongly against those who targeted him, had him kidnapped, imprisoned him, subjected him to white torture, subjected him to a trial that clearly had nothing to do with facts or justice, convicted him against the evidence, sentenced him to a long term.

And now Reiner has been silenced, cut off from communicating with the world, except for 2 weekly 20-minute calls with his wife - and communicating is such a huge priority for him.

My sense is that his being silenced, at least for a time, was pretty much a foregone conclusion. He was naming the people who had done the injustices to him. He called them criminals and monsters. They have most of the power in the society in which he is imprisoned.

By the way, they didn’t have an easy time, getting Reiner silenced, as you will hear in his first brief statement. Try number one did not work. Nor did try number two.

The prison authorities where Reiner is being detained clearly are not on the side of those against Reiner.

I don’t know if Reiner thought about his at least likely being silenced when he spoke out as he did.

It is clear that he is anything but defeated. As he says, the cat’s out of the bag, it’s too late for the silencing to do anything, especially as he has all his supporters with him.

I support Reiner’s choice, to speak out clearly and forcefully. It has been his choice, throughout the Corona Committee and ICIC, to go for finding and speaking the truth.

Also, even if he had used milder language - not used the word, monsters, for instance (even though it fits when one considers what he has been subjected to) - I doubt it it would have made much of a difference.

I hope Reiner is right in his assessment, that he is likely to be free within a few weeks with his new legal team. As he pointed out in my interview with him, it is not legal for a country that has kidnapped a person to try that person. However, from having watched Reiner’s trial, I do not get the sense that what is legal is of concern to those presiding over Reiner’s case.

I am glad of all the support he has.

_________________________

And now, on to Reiner’s last updates before his silencing, plus the last update he sent before he knew of the silencing.

Oct 15 (2:29). Reiner lets us know of all the steps those against Reiner had to take to get hm silenced:

Oct 15 (6:18). A review.

And then, just a few days earlier, Oct 9, when all seemed safe:

And then, Reiner’s last interview before his silencing, for those who have not had the chance to listen to it:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70l7aw-reiner-fuellmich.-the-last-interview-before-being-cut-off.-oct-15-2020..html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0ODW9aHnsmg/

Youtube (Creativity Emporium): youtu.be/hZzYyutr1aw

Youtube (Full Flourishing): youtu.be/NzPV42GBiNo

(If you will be using subtitles, you need to use a Youtube link.)

Finally, the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call by 43 major voices to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:

Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________

Posted November 1, 2025