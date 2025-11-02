REINER. Speaking out, naming names. Being silenced by those he named. Also, his last quick updates before the silencing.
Reiner has been choosing to speak out strongly against those who targeted him, had him kidnapped, imprisoned him, subjected him to white torture, subjected him to a trial that clearly had nothing to do with facts or justice, convicted him against the evidence, sentenced him to a long term.
And now Reiner has been silenced, cut off from communicating with the world, except for 2 weekly 20-minute calls with his wife - and communicating is such a huge priority for him.
My sense is that his being silenced, at least for a time, was pretty much a foregone conclusion. He was naming the people who had done the injustices to him. He called them criminals and monsters. They have most of the power in the society in which he is imprisoned.
By the way, they didn’t have an easy time, getting Reiner silenced, as you will hear in his first brief statement. Try number one did not work. Nor did try number two.
The prison authorities where Reiner is being detained clearly are not on the side of those against Reiner.
I don’t know if Reiner thought about his at least likely being silenced when he spoke out as he did.
It is clear that he is anything but defeated. As he says, the cat’s out of the bag, it’s too late for the silencing to do anything, especially as he has all his supporters with him.
I support Reiner’s choice, to speak out clearly and forcefully. It has been his choice, throughout the Corona Committee and ICIC, to go for finding and speaking the truth.
Also, even if he had used milder language - not used the word, monsters, for instance (even though it fits when one considers what he has been subjected to) - I doubt it it would have made much of a difference.
I hope Reiner is right in his assessment, that he is likely to be free within a few weeks with his new legal team. As he pointed out in my interview with him, it is not legal for a country that has kidnapped a person to try that person. However, from having watched Reiner’s trial, I do not get the sense that what is legal is of concern to those presiding over Reiner’s case.
I am glad of all the support he has.
And now, on to Reiner’s last updates before his silencing, plus the last update he sent before he knew of the silencing.
Oct 15 (2:29). Reiner lets us know of all the steps those against Reiner had to take to get hm silenced:
Oct 15 (6:18). A review.
And then, just a few days earlier, Oct 9, when all seemed safe:
And then, Reiner’s last interview before his silencing, for those who have not had the chance to listen to it:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70l7aw-reiner-fuellmich.-the-last-interview-before-being-cut-off.-oct-15-2020..html
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0ODW9aHnsmg/
Youtube (Creativity Emporium): youtu.be/hZzYyutr1aw
Youtube (Full Flourishing): youtu.be/NzPV42GBiNo
(If you will be using subtitles, you need to use a Youtube link.)
Finally, the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call by 43 major voices to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:
Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
Posted November 1, 2025
The cat is out of the bag and there will be lots of kittens. More and more people are aware of who is trying to take away our freedom and control us. They are seeing Reiner and Arno and other brave people who stand for truth, freedom and justice being persecuted, imprisoned and stripped of their freedom. Monsters is quite mild compared to what I think of them as. There are many names for them, but they are truly evil personified.
Thank you Elsa truth always comes out the end God bless Reiner 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️