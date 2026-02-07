REINER SAID YES. AND PEOPLE SAY YES BACK.
There were two sparks for this piece. First, a friend sent me photos of people in Germany out in the snow, holding a vigil for Reiner with huge signs: Freedom for Reiner. They are saying yes - yes, they will show their care for Reiner, make it a priority. Second, I was wondering: how did I come to say yes to posting about Reiner after his arrest? It all goes back to Reiner saying yes - yes to doing the Corona Committee, and then yes to an interview with me.
As Reiner has said many times, he initially thought he’d stay out of what was happening with the Corona virus. He was sure things would soon be over. His wife, Inka, nudged him to take a look. So he said yes to paying attention to what he came to recognize was a plandemic. He did hundreds of interviews for the Corona Committee and then ICIC, as well as being a major part of the Grand Jury - 30 hours of presentations, with the people of the world as jury.
Now many people are saying yes back to Reiner. YES, we will pay attention to what is being done to you. YES we will make your freedom a priority.
Here are people, out in the winter cold, doing what they can to keep Reiner in public awareness.
And how did I get connected to Reiner? YES after YES. In April 2023, I emailed Reiner, requesting an interview for my first Truth Summit (June 2023). He said YES. Later I sent him a link to a book I found extremely important, Political Ponerology. Again he said YES - yes, he was also very impressed by the book. Then I interviewed Andrew Johnson about 9/11, was impressed, suggested Reiner also interview Andrew. Once again, YES. A bit later I asked Reiner for a second interview, for the second Truth Summit. Another YES.
In October 2023, a week before that Truth Summit was to start, Reiner was arrested. This time it was my turn to say yes. Yes, I will find out whatever I can and post about this.
About the power of yes. I’m remembering an interview with John Lennon. He was asked how he got together with Yoko. He answered that he was invited to the opening of an exhibition of her work. For one work, he had to climb a ladder to read what was on a piece of paper suspended from the ceiling. The word on the paper was YES. He said that, had that word been anything else, he might well never have gotten together with Yoko.
About saying yes and acting with integrity, many other people also did that, and now need support. I have just been sent information that, in Germany, a doctor - Dr. Bianca Witzschel - is being sent back to prison for saying yes to taking good care of patients during the plandemic. Her “crimes”: writing a total of 1003 certificates that do not have government approval: certificates for exemption from the mask requirement, certificates of vaccination ineligibility, and certificates for performing spit tests instead of nasal swabs as part of coronavirus testing.
For that, she has been in prison - pre-detention, like Reiner - 476 days, and is threatened with 498 further days.
At 69, with over 40 years as a doctor, she has had her practice taken away, has been financially ruined. Her livelihood has been destroyed.
Reading about her, I recognized the names of two of the people who have said yes to supporting her. Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer during his trial. And Kerstin Heusinger, who also reported on Reiner.
For further information and updates:
https://free-bianca-witzschel.de/
https://t.me/freeDrBiancaWitzschel
The situation is far from only in Germany. Here is someone persecuted for saying yes to truth in the UK
Dr Cartland, a previously unblemished GP and consultant, was wrongfully dismissed from the NHS, struck off by the General Medical Council, and then listed by the Disclosure and Barring Service as a risk to adults and children despite no criminal conviction or judicial finding.
Here’s more, in a report from another yes-sayer, Joel Smalley:
I could go on and on and on. But the big thing: to say yes to acting with integrity and courage. Not everyone will take the same risks. We need to listen to ourselves. But I know it is vital for each of us to say YES as much as we can.
I will end by asking you: how do you say yes?
PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
Posted February 7, 2026
Yes, I will continue to write to Reiner in prison. Yes, I will continue to remind others in the comments section of substacks that Reiner remains a political prisoner in Germany, very especially Jeff Childer's substack "Coffee & Covid". Yes, I did send money to the woman in Florida who is staying in contact with Inka. Yes, I will again reach out to the German Consulate in NY.
Yes. I. Will.
Yes. I. Will.
Dear Elsa, Thank you so much for all you do! Please....Friends....do we continue with all the friends of Reiner worldwide, in our Thursday vigil: 9:00 - 9:10 pm, Berlin time, sending Reiner and Inka all our love and support and "SEEING" Reiners' freedom? I've been doing this at 1:00 - 1:10 pm Denver time for 2 Thursdays now, and I intend on continuing untill Reiner is freed. Is this still a thing with anybody else?