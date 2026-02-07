Truth Summit

micciot
10h

Yes, I will continue to write to Reiner in prison. Yes, I will continue to remind others in the comments section of substacks that Reiner remains a political prisoner in Germany, very especially Jeff Childer's substack "Coffee & Covid". Yes, I did send money to the woman in Florida who is staying in contact with Inka. Yes, I will again reach out to the German Consulate in NY.

Yes. I. Will.

Yes. I. Will.

lisa rigglebug
9h

Dear Elsa, Thank you so much for all you do! Please....Friends....do we continue with all the friends of Reiner worldwide, in our Thursday vigil: 9:00 - 9:10 pm, Berlin time, sending Reiner and Inka all our love and support and "SEEING" Reiners' freedom? I've been doing this at 1:00 - 1:10 pm Denver time for 2 Thursdays now, and I intend on continuing untill Reiner is freed. Is this still a thing with anybody else?

