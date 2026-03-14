ANSWER FROM REINER re HIMSELF AND SCIENTOLOGY. FROM PCG: ANSWER re DAVID HUGHES' PART I.
A friend wrote to me, remembering Reiner laughing long ago about charges that he was involved with Scientology:
a very, very old known story with Reiner and Scientology of 1999. Reiner himself told this story once or twice, nearly laughing, because when this story happened, he did not know who and what Scientology is at that time.
That year, 1999, a film came out, banned from broadcasting after one airing, unearthed recently. As it has been dug up, along with the old claims, ICIC released an answer from Reiner, from 2021. Seba has already posted it, so I will just give the link to Seba:
Link: sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/in-response-to-the-current-defamatory
And for the pieces by David Hughes claiming Reiner was guilty, here is a new piece by Paul Charles Gregory, de-bunking Part One:
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html
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I have already given my answer to the following question, but will repost it: why is this happening now?
My guess is that it has to do with Reiner gaining visibility and traction. So “they” (whoever they are) will do whatever they believe is best to denigrate him and make people not believe him.
Of course it means that some people whom many people have respected, like David Hughes and CAF, will no longer be respected by quite as many people.
But “they” like splitting us against each other. It’s a tactic used all over the place.
How to end this?
There are very strong voices speaking out on Reiner’s behalf, and being increasingly heard.
Spread the word.
Elsa
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted March 14, 2026