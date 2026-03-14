A friend wrote to me, remembering Reiner laughing long ago about charges that he was involved with Scientology:

a very, very old known story with Reiner and Scientology of 1999. Reiner himself told this story once or twice, nearly laughing, because when this story happened, he did not know who and what Scientology is at that time.

That year, 1999, a film came out, banned from broadcasting after one airing, unearthed recently. As it has been dug up, along with the old claims, ICIC released an answer from Reiner, from 2021. Seba has already posted it, so I will just give the link to Seba:

Link: sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/in-response-to-the-current-defamatory

And for the pieces by David Hughes claiming Reiner was guilty, here is a new piece by Paul Charles Gregory, de-bunking Part One:

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html

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I have already given my answer to the following question, but will repost it: why is this happening now?

My guess is that it has to do with Reiner gaining visibility and traction. So “they” (whoever they are) will do whatever they believe is best to denigrate him and make people not believe him.

Of course it means that some people whom many people have respected, like David Hughes and CAF, will no longer be respected by quite as many people.

But “they” like splitting us against each other. It’s a tactic used all over the place.

How to end this?

There are very strong voices speaking out on Reiner’s behalf, and being increasingly heard.

Spread the word.



Elsa

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/edgar-siemund-summing-up.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/what-the-notary-had-to-say.html

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted March 14, 2026