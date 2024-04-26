Teamwork. No sooner had I posted the testimony of Jens Kuhn, on events which greatly disturbed him and even more his wife, who was dealing with a major illness, than into my inbox came the suggestion to look at an interview with Reiner with Roger Bittel Sept 2022. Just a 7-minute clip. Fabulous, that someone remembered back to that interview, and was able to find the exact spot on a interview of over one hour.

And then, more teamwork, Sissi was ready to do English subtitles.

So here you are. As it says on the blurb below the video:

[Reiner’s] interview with Roger Bittel, after he watched (live) Viviane's latest accusations. 21 Sep 2022. Turns out, he told us the truth, as confirmed in court, 24 April 2024, Day 12 of the Trial, by witness Mr Kuhn, his then bookkeeper. His gut feeling was also right about Robert Cibis' financial trouble, 2 years ago. I found out a short while ago, that Robert's firm Oval Media has declared bankruptcy.

Also, as Sissi has provided the transcript, you will find that below the video.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=XaaJXLXDWA4

Sissi’s Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@sissi8610

Transcript from Sissi:

REINER FUELLMICH:

Some of the money was invested in gold, even Justus knows that, even she (Viviane) knew that WITH the consent of - so Justus was already out by then, but he knows that - but also WITH HER (Viviane) knowledge, some of the money was invested in gold. Not only because it is not accessible to the authorities, because nobody knows where the gold is, no authority could do what they can do with accounts, -just closing the account - nobody can access the gold if they don't know where it is.

This has even turned out to be a great investment because all the gold has increased in value by a not inconsiderable amount. So that was smart.

This gold purchase led to the existence of gold. At first, this gold was stored WITH HER (Vivane's) knowledge with a friend, who nobody would have ever thought of , and this she knows this friend. I'm not going to say where it is and I'm not even going to say a name, but that's how it was. When I was in the USA, I suddenly got an excited phone call from this friend: "You Reiner! Viviane and Robert (Cibis) want to pick up the gold. Has that been arranged with you?" I said no, it's not, but it's fine with me, as long as it's safe. Driving around in a private car with gold is perhaps not so safe. But I wanted to do it like I did from the beginning, every time she made stress, for example: "I want this, but like that, and you have to do it like that and right now!"

I didn't want to make a fuss about little things, so I said: 'Fine, give it to them." So Robert and Viviane, who have been together for over a year, come to this friend and are obviously completely surprised, either it's Robert's ghost stories or her own paranoia stories that the gold is there. So, as if they would have seriously thought that I would go abroad for a pile of gold or steal it or something. They even believed, I think they even believed, that the gold was actually partly lead or something. They insisted that everything be checked. Complete nonsense. The gold was then given - by her - to our bookkeeper, (Kuhn), because he has a vault in his house and this bookkeeper took it and put it in his house. We thought, okay, luckily now the situation has calmed down again. No, it wasn't! A few months later, Robert and Viviane turn up again in the middle of the night at our bookkeeper's house, who has two small children and a wife who has just escaped cancer.

And here you can see that all the empathy she pretends to have, like Söder, has no empathy, but he knows you have to hold a dog now and then, you have to hold a child now and then, then people think he's a nice guy. All the empathy they pretend to have is just a pretence.

This incident, which I am now reporting, has led to the two children, small children, being completely traumatized the next morning and that the woman, who had just escaped cancer, had to go to psycho-oncology. They did not not care at all! So what happened? They turn up late at night, pretending: "Oh look, you've got a cat, we were just going to see our sheep, you know, we save sheep..." Someone rescues sheep but not them, there are always some poor bastards taking care of them, they follow her commands and if they don't, they're dead, in a figurative sense. And then suddenly: "We actually wanted to take the gold with us."

And then the bookkeeper called me and said: "Reiner, has this been agreed with you?" I said, "No, it wasn't agreed with me and we must have major concerns here because I believe that Robert (Cibis) has major financial problems with his company. Donations were made to this company for the purpose of supporting the work of the committee. In the meantime, however, I had heard that there were apparently major financial difficulties, that there were repeated difficulties in paying the employees and that Robert kept walking through the offices saying, "We're broke, we have to save money. So what happened to the money that Robert received to support the work of the committee? It's not a small amount, I'm not going to give you any figures, but it's certainly not small. It's gone. As I have also learned in the meantime, just today I was talking to Oval Media people, as I have also learned in the meantime, apparently Robert's only source of income is the income from the Committee, apart from that the "Narrative" brings in nothing.

These are the two projects he has. So we don't know what happened to the money. In any case, I am personally convinced that he is in very, very serious difficulties and is together with Viviane, who, through the unfortunate double appeal for donations, has ensured that, in addition to the invoices he wrote to the committee, 120,000, he has also received this very, very, very much higher amount in donations to support the work of the committee. Not to buy some expensive lenses for himself and book them, but to support the work of the committee.

And so these two turn up at our bookkeeper's in the middle of the night and suddenly, after having feigned friendly words up to that point, open up and say: "We want to take the gold with us." Robert turned the volume up, I could hear everything. Robert then said, "Either you give us the gold - it was a very loud argument - either you give us the gold or I'll call the police. Madness. What the hell?

I told our bookkeeper to throw them out, there are big problems here. They were thrown out and the situation calmed down for the time being. A few days later, the bookkeeper said watch out, it's all too hot for me, if she (Viviane) doesn't trust me...

So he's so straightforward, you can't even imagine.

"If she doesn't trust me, I'll give the gold to a security service for safekeeping." And he did. Viviane knew where it was the whole time, there wasn't a second that she didn't know where it was. Then a few days or weeks later, they turn the wheel again and say: "Oh, now the gold has to go to Degussa in Berlin." I said, oh my God, you might as well give it to the authorities, but fine, whatever. And that's exactly what happened. Then a security service came with those you know those safe-like cars and took the gold to Berlin. In Berlin, very nice people at Degussa, I have to say, she had to identify herself and I had to identify myself too. Unfortunately, like her usual chaos, it turned out that her identity card had expired. Oh well. She just about managed that because she also had a passport.

Then people complained to Degussa - what's going on out there? Who brought the camera team here? There's Robert (Cibis) again with a camera! Oh my God, does the whole world have to be informed now? Anyway, that's where the gold is now, because she wanted it that way and if she, and if I now, we can both dispose of it now, so it's not like it's with me. But she's lying to you all at this moment when she says: "Yes, and Reiner has to get this and that." No, I don't have to. If she had wanted to, we could have liquidated all the gold. We could have liquidated it the same way, because it was bought by ME on behalf of the committee, i.e. as fiduciary property, but it would have had to be liquidated again through me. Then everything would have been fine. Yes.