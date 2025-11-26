It has been a long journey for Reiner:

from his putting together evidence for the whole world to see, that the world was experiencing not a pandemic but a plandemic/scamdemic engineered by powers he had not idea about at the beginning of his hundreds of powerful interviews for the Corona Committee and then ICIC,

to his illegal abduction from Mexico on unrelated trumped-up charges,

through his long sham trial and utterly out-of-line sentence, if he had been guilty,

and now his being in a new prison, Bremervorde Prison, to serve this sentence out-of-line with his alleged crimes (notwithstanding all evidence of his innocence).

At Bremervorde Prison, new liberties followed by new limitations.

Initially, Reiner had many liberties. He had extensive exercise time. He could interact with other inmates. He had visitors, including Andrew Bridgen, a long-time UK representative in Parliament (most recently not re-elected). Most important, he could have nightly calls of unlimited length with his wife, Inka.

Almost immediately, the prison received anonymous requests that these liberties be cut. The prison held out. Reiner covers the details in his last interview before his near-total silencing. Finally, the prison authorities could hold out no longer. A head administrator came personally to Reiner to deliver the news, making it clear that the cuts were not wanted by the prison, but were something the prison had been ordered to do.

So Reiner now has only 2 calls a week, 20 minutes each, with his wife. They are not private.

But Reiner has a new legal team, 2 lawyers with the expertise he needs to go forward, notably on the entire case being illegal, because no country that has illegally abducted someone - as Reiner was illegally abducted from Mexico - may press any charges against that person.

Note this is entirely different from when there has been a legal extradition - not the case here.

The world is not silent.

From November 20, Tom Armstrong:

The Shameful Jailing of Reiner Fuellmich: Germany’s War on Free Speech

https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/shameful-jailing-reiner-fuellmich-germanys-war-free-speech

Nov 17: on Dr Reiner Fuellmich:

Strong words for Reiner’s Freedom

https://substack.com/inbox/post/179175798

There is also the new Facebook page from Seba Terribilini:

https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/freereinerfuellmich/

And in case you are new to Reiner’s case, or could use a refresher:

THE KEY POINTS OF REINER‘S CASE DISCUSSED ON THE SHANNON JOY SHOW

https://substack.com/inbox/post/179793808

Please let me know of any other news coverage of Reiner’s case.

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

