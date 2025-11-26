REINER UPDATE. New liberties. New limitations. New legal team. New Facebook page. The world is not silent.
It has been a long journey for Reiner:
from his putting together evidence for the whole world to see, that the world was experiencing not a pandemic but a plandemic/scamdemic engineered by powers he had not idea about at the beginning of his hundreds of powerful interviews for the Corona Committee and then ICIC,
to his illegal abduction from Mexico on unrelated trumped-up charges,
through his long sham trial and utterly out-of-line sentence, if he had been guilty,
and now his being in a new prison, Bremervorde Prison, to serve this sentence out-of-line with his alleged crimes (notwithstanding all evidence of his innocence).
At Bremervorde Prison, new liberties followed by new limitations.
Initially, Reiner had many liberties. He had extensive exercise time. He could interact with other inmates. He had visitors, including Andrew Bridgen, a long-time UK representative in Parliament (most recently not re-elected). Most important, he could have nightly calls of unlimited length with his wife, Inka.
Almost immediately, the prison received anonymous requests that these liberties be cut. The prison held out. Reiner covers the details in his last interview before his near-total silencing. Finally, the prison authorities could hold out no longer. A head administrator came personally to Reiner to deliver the news, making it clear that the cuts were not wanted by the prison, but were something the prison had been ordered to do.
So Reiner now has only 2 calls a week, 20 minutes each, with his wife. They are not private.
But Reiner has a new legal team, 2 lawyers with the expertise he needs to go forward, notably on the entire case being illegal, because no country that has illegally abducted someone - as Reiner was illegally abducted from Mexico - may press any charges against that person.
Note this is entirely different from when there has been a legal extradition - not the case here.
The world is not silent.
From November 20, Tom Armstrong:
The Shameful Jailing of Reiner Fuellmich: Germany’s War on Free Speech
https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/shameful-jailing-reiner-fuellmich-germanys-war-free-speech
Nov 17: on Dr Reiner Fuellmich:
Strong words for Reiner’s Freedom
https://substack.com/inbox/post/179175798
There is also the new Facebook page from Seba Terribilini:
https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/freereinerfuellmich/
And in case you are new to Reiner’s case, or could use a refresher:
THE KEY POINTS OF REINER‘S CASE DISCUSSED ON THE SHANNON JOY SHOW
https://substack.com/inbox/post/179793808
Please let me know of any other news coverage of Reiner’s case.
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692
Oct 16, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
Posted November 9, 2025
Thank you for all that you do to keep us updated!