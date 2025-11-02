Support for Reiner is growing. A big question: how best to bring about his freedom?

Different people bring different strengths, think of different potential routes to freedom, are familiar with different potential avenues.

One route is via diplomatic channels.

Here is Susan Standfield, with 3 letters delivered “to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives” for Canada. She wrote to Mark Carney (Canadian Prime Minister), Vera Alexander (Canada’s Ambassador to Germany) and Johann Wadephul (German politician of the Christian Democratic Union who has been serving as the federal minister of foreign affairs). You can read her very professional letter to Alexander and Carney. Here is more from the post:

Susan Standfield is a very empathetic, intelligent and creative lady who stands with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Susan’s expertise speaks for itself and her enthusiasm is contagious and cleverly delivered. All 3 letters to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives have been sent - Mark Carney, Vera Alexander and Johann Wadephul. We believe they have been reviewed by them on Tuesday, October 28. Read Susan Standfield’s letter to Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and the Prime Minister of Canada:

Reiner - reaching out to his supporters, plus using legal channels, including through a new team of lawyers;

Elsa - updates on Reiner, plus recently an interview;

Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini - the video, FREE REINER FUELLMICH, featuring 43 prominent voices;

many people worldwide - writing to Reiner, praying and sending energy to Reiner.

A big campaign is also being planned.

A main route for Reiner is to reach out to his supporters, as with his updates:

Oct 15 (2:29). Reiner lets us know of all the steps those against Reiner had to take to get hm silenced:

Oct 15 (6:18). A review.

Two routes for me, in terms of helping Reiner, are through updates on Reiner, plus recently an interview.

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70l7aw-reiner-fuellmich.-the-last-interview-before-being-cut-off.-oct-15-2020..html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0ODW9aHnsmg/

Youtube (Creativity Emporium): youtu.be/hZzYyutr1aw

Youtube (Full Flourishing): youtu.be/NzPV42GBiNo

(If you will be using subtitles, you need to use a Youtube link.)

For Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini, their contribution to helping get freedom for Reiner, has been their video of 43 prominent voices for Reiner, all calling FREE REINER FUELLMICH. Seba also posts clips from the video, to keep awareness going.

Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted November 2, 2025