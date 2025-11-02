REINER. MORE NEWS. Diplomatic channels: 3 letters delivered “to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives.”
Support for Reiner is growing. A big question: how best to bring about his freedom?
Different people bring different strengths, think of different potential routes to freedom, are familiar with different potential avenues.
One route is via diplomatic channels.
Here is Susan Standfield, with 3 letters delivered “to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives” for Canada. She wrote to Mark Carney (Canadian Prime Minister), Vera Alexander (Canada’s Ambassador to Germany) and Johann Wadephul (German politician of the Christian Democratic Union who has been serving as the federal minister of foreign affairs). You can read her very professional letter to Alexander and Carney. Here is more from the post:
Susan Standfield is a very empathetic, intelligent and creative lady who stands with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich. Susan’s expertise speaks for itself and her enthusiasm is contagious and cleverly delivered.
All 3 letters to the proper chain of diplomatic representatives have been sent - Mark Carney, Vera Alexander and Johann Wadephul. We believe they have been reviewed by them on Tuesday, October 28.
Read Susan Standfield’s letter to Canada’s Ambassador to Germany and the Prime Minister of Canada:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-177309962
_______________________
Here are further potential routes to freedom:
Reiner - reaching out to his supporters, plus using legal channels, including through a new team of lawyers;
Elsa - updates on Reiner, plus recently an interview;
Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini - the video, FREE REINER FUELLMICH, featuring 43 prominent voices;
many people worldwide - writing to Reiner, praying and sending energy to Reiner.
A big campaign is also being planned.
_______________
Here’s more on the many potential routes toward freedom.
A main route for Reiner is to reach out to his supporters, as with his updates:
Oct 15 (2:29). Reiner lets us know of all the steps those against Reiner had to take to get hm silenced:
Oct 15 (6:18). A review.
_______________________
Two routes for me, in terms of helping Reiner, are through updates on Reiner, plus recently an interview.
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70l7aw-reiner-fuellmich.-the-last-interview-before-being-cut-off.-oct-15-2020..html
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0ODW9aHnsmg/
Youtube (Creativity Emporium): youtu.be/hZzYyutr1aw
Youtube (Full Flourishing): youtu.be/NzPV42GBiNo
(If you will be using subtitles, you need to use a Youtube link.)
_________________________
For Philippe Carillo and Seba Terribilini, their contribution to helping get freedom for Reiner, has been their video of 43 prominent voices for Reiner, all calling FREE REINER FUELLMICH. Seba also posts clips from the video, to keep awareness going.
Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
FRENCH:
L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692
Oct 16, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted November 2, 2025
We all pray for Reiner Fiellmich to be released from false pretense.🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
You've done a tremendous amount of good work for him Elsa. He will need to thank you in the days to come.