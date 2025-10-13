Monday, October 13, 2023. The Truth Summit was supposed to start, headlining Reiner. But a couple of days before, I had delayed it a week. Things were too rushed. So Monday October 13, I was expecting to have a quiet day.

Then I opened my computer and learned about Reiner. Abducted from Mexico to Germany. Arrested.

Abduction: October 11. Arrest: October 13.

It was unbelievable. How could that be.

In the first few days, I could not get many facts beyond the fact of his abduction from Tijuana to the United States and from there to Germany.

Someone wrote that he had stepped foot in the Germany consulate (or was it embassy?), tricked to enter in order to pick up his passport, and had been arrested there (as technically on German soil). I passed on that mis-information.

No, he had never even gone near the German consulate, as I found out only on November 20, from the moving letter Inka sent out and I passed on. He had been arrested as he was deplaning in Tijauna, where he was supposed to meet the German official (consul, I believe) who was to give him his new passport. Yes, he had been tricked.

I heard from someone whom Reiner emailed while on his way to Germany - on his way to his arrest. I believe his guards were Mexican, and had let him .keep and use his cellphone.

What were the charges? No one knew. Those were only read to him on the 13th, when he was taken to, I believe, Gottingen.

I did not know what I could do, beyond passing on whatever information I could get. So I chose to do that.

I somehow found (most likely, I was sent) Roger Bittel’s online tv station. The news was that there was almost no news.

I passed that on. I was the only person who had any news about Reiner in English, so this was picked up widely.

Since then I have kept reporting on Reiner.

Like most people, I was initially sure he would be released quickly. I had no idea - like Reiner had no idea - of the orchestrated plot against him.

When the trial started in January 2024, like most people, I initially thought we were seeing a biased trial, but one where the facts would eventually be presented.

And then, just as the first witnesses for Reiner started to speak, the judge ended the appearance of witnesses, and also ordered that everything had to be in writing - so that in a court day, there might be only 20 minutes when anything was spoken. Plus there were new charges, not connected to any law, but to some supposed precedent from about 1919.

Reiner was also taken, on the Friday before his birthday, May 5, 2024, from his regular cell into isolation on the other side of the prison - where he could not hear the celebration that had been planned for him. More than 400 people had gathered for him, to let him know they cared and were supporting him. He was supposed to be outside for an hour, his daily exercise hour, so was supposed to be able to hear.

One of the prisoners was thought to shout FREEDOM (Freiheit). People thought it was Reiner.

Isolation continued and conditions worsened enormously when for several weeks, a psychotic prisoner, screaming night and day, was put in the cell beside Reiner’s.

Sleep deprivation. Yet another form of white torture.

Much later, Reiner gave several days of final plea.

Then the predetermined verdict. Over three years for something that was legal, as verified by a colleague of Reiner’s. Reiner had been careful to ensure everything he did was legal, and in fact in the best interest of donors, to protect their donations from seizure by the state.

Now Reiner has been transferred to another prison - a regular prison, not the pre-sentencing prison.

He is sending out updates, posted on his own Youtube channel.

Here is the most recent:

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJ96BmFG6v4

Reiner is now in regular touch with his wife, Inka - and not limited to 20 minutes every week or two. (At worst, the connection may be bad or cut off).

He been visited by various people including twice by Streampunk, one of his most steadfast supporters.

In the coming week, I am - finally - to interview him.

And today marks two years of imprisonment for a non-crime.

FREE REINER FUELLMICH.

For another heartfelt outcry against his imprisonment, here is Seba Terribilini:

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176017224

All the best to all of us, on the side of truth, justice and freedom

Elsa

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________



Posted Oct 13, 2025