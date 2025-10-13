Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Pete's avatar
William Pete
2h

Thank you for the compilation of Reiner material.

Then there's Arno Van Kessel. Also abducted, but by Military Police, then imprisoned without charges, or legal representation. He was not only siuig Bill Gates, Bourla, and Schwabb, but others as well.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/lawyer-suing-gates-bourla-schwab-over-covid-vaccine-injuries-arrested-and-imprisoned-in-netherlands

"Others named in the lawsuit include former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Dutch former housing and health minister Hugo de Jonge, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen."

Perhaps the Tribal Council indictment would be useful to them also.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Seba Terribilini's avatar
Seba Terribilini
1h

Thank you so much🙏❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture