This week, on Tuesday, Reiner Fuellmich. Two interviews, from June 2023, and from Sept 2023, shortly before his arrest.

CORONA UNCOVERED - GLOBAL PREDATORS AND THE QUEST FOR JUSTICE

Reiner Fuellmich. From the Grand Jury - airtight case - to the International Crimes Investigative Committee.

Reiner Fuellmich's father, a policeman, cared about justice and hated it when he was told to drop a case - political interference. Like father, like son. Reiner Fuellmich has gone after corrupt banks and car manufacturers, and most recently those responsible for the plandemic. Over a hundred interviews. A Grand Jury before the Court of Public Opinion. And now? CLICK FOR MORE.

UPDATE. Reiner Fuellmich has inherited

his father's desire for justice, and his mother's persistence.

In the words of Reiner Fuellmich: We are learning the depths of the evil. Justice is needed. Interview after interview amassing evidence for the International Crimes Investigative Committee. David Icke, Rima Laibow, Peter Koenig, Cathy O'Brien, Andrew Wakefield. CLICK FOR MORE.

Plus I've done a short (6-minute) tribute:

BITCHUTE: https://old.bitchute.com/video/yHSwfs8ckGSn/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/v6wsuyk-tribute-to-reiner.-courage-integrity-brilliant-2-part-strategy-and-much-war.html

TRIBUTE TO REINER - Reiner Fuellmich, but for those of us paying attention and caring, he is Reiner. Courage, integrity, and much warmth. With the plandemic, I see that he had a BRILLIANT 2-PART STRATEGY. The legal one - on the PCR test. Open and shut. Then there was his strategy for understanding the plandemic - the lockdowns, masks, injections, and the terrorization of millions upon millions. That strategy for understanding the plandemic: hundreds of interviews with experts, all of them broadcast live and after that, available on many platforms, most of them in English and German. Most of us have seen at least some of the interviews. Most of us have learned a huge amount. For some people, these were lifelines. They waited Friday to Friday, for the new live broadcast. It’s not only the viewers who learned. In his last interviews before his arrest, Reiner spoke repeatedly about how much he has learned, His 2020 self would think his 2023 self was a complete tin hat conspiracy theorist. He would say that with a laugh. There is more, much more, like how he has handled his imprisonment. Elsa

Posted July 29, 2025