REINER - THE FULL STORY. From Seba Terribilini. AND FUN!!! A SONG!!! celebrating Reiner and Arno van Kessel, the Dutch lawyer taking Gates and Pfizer to court, and like Reiner, in prison.
For everyone who wants the full story of Reiner, all together in one place. From Seba Terribilini. In English, German and Italian.
And for anyone who wants a bit of fun!!! A song celebrating both Reiner and Arno van Kessel, the Dutch lawyer taking Gates and Pfizer to court - and like Reiner,in prison.
Both men have massive support from loyal fans on the side of truth, humanity and justice - the last thing wanted by the Villains, the Predators, those against humanity.
First the song (4 min) and then the article (updated - an earlier version was sent out a couple of months ago)
Link: substack.com/@fallofthecabalofficial/note/c-144950156?r=5zs86h
Now, the full story of what has happened with Reiner:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
THE BACKGROUND,
HIS PERSECUTION,
THE ABUSE HE IS SUBJECTED TO
AND HIS SCANDALOUS CONVICTION
English version:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
German version:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
Italian version:
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
An old Bible story has just come to mind. About the walls around Jericho coming tumbling down. I’d say it’s about time for the walls around Reiner and van Kessel to come tumbling down. Freedom for all of us.
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
Posted August 20, 2025
Well done to Seba for her very detailed, comprehensive report of Reiner's story, and to you, Elsa, for your strong support for Reiner.
Seems that the link to the German translation is missing...