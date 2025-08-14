Reiner speaks out again:
Then in German, Reiner with Roger Bittel. (Note: with Chrome you can get autogenerated English subtitles):
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich
June 13, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
June 8, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
June 15, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
Posted July 30, 2025
Keep speaking out, Reiner. You will rise above this blatant miscarriage of justice, and emerge stronger than ever.
God bless Reiner let him free innocent man 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️