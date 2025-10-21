Oct 15, 2025. Not a day like any other. Reiner has just had a visit to his cell. From administration. This is the last day he can talk to anyone except his wife, and even to Inka only 20 minutes, twice a week, supervised.

The prison authorities at his prison, Bremervoerde, had just been given the order by the same evildoers who prosecuted Reiner. The Bremervoerde official came himself to give the news, was very sympathetic to Reiner, knew Reiner was a political prisoner.

Neither of us had imagined anything like this, when we set up the interview.

It was my third interview with Reiner.

The previous two were before his arrest, the second one just a couple of weeks before. And now his treatment was far better than it had been for two years. A different prison. Much better conditions. Unlimited calling time with Inka - though the line often cut off. Also Reiner could send messages to the world, posted on his own Youtube channel and his own Substack, as well as spread further by people like myself.

This interview was to be part of the general better conditions.

Then at the start of the call, Reiner let me know about the visit he had just had.

We still had our interview, interrupted only by a couple of telephone disconnects. I sent a Zoom link to Inka. She got on the phone with Reiner. I recorded using Zoom, so it’s not excellent sound quality, but that was all fine. Not like this new cutting off of contact, due to take effect the next day.

And it did take effect.

Now, our conversation.

The past two years. How has he changed? Grown? What has he learned? How is he different?

His marriage, his deepening relationship with Inka, so very important to him.

And his vision for the future, both his own future, and what he sees as vital for all of us to do. In very brief, it relates to energy, to connecting with nature and also with each other.

(Note: image of Reiner courtesy of a recent post from Seba Terribilini.)

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70l7aw-reiner-fuellmich.-the-last-interview-before-being-cut-off.-oct-15-2020..html

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/F0ODW9aHnsmg/

Youtube (Creativity Emporium): youtu.be/hZzYyutr1aw

Youtube (Full Flourishing): youtu.be/NzPV42GBiNo

(If you will be using subtitles, you need to use a Youtube link.)

Previous interviews with Reiner:

Truth Summit, June 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html

Truth Summit, Oct 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html

________________

I have so much more for you. But I don’t want to overwhelm. I will send the other links out separately.

2 new messages from Reiner;

people taking action, staging a public protest;

Reiner’s complete history, now in a 4th language, from Seba Serribilini;

Reiner and Inka’s dog, Jimbo, & the power of energy;

43 major voices for Reiner.

One of the things Reiner mentions in that interview is that he has a new legal team.

May the new legal team, along with Reiner, and along with all those sending prayers and energy, prevail against those who are against Reiner, against those who are against justice and truth and human rights and freedoms, against our flourishing on this amazing planet.

All the best to all of us, on the side of truth, justice and freedom

Elsa

_______________________

Ps. I will include one more link - a link to the CELEBRATION of REINER and the call by 43 major voices to FREE REINER FUELLMICH:

Link: youtu.be/KAX_gcl-X6Q?feature=shared

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________



Posted Oct 21, 2025