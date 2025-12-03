A friend sent this to me, with the words: archived for posterity:

https://archive.org/search?query=creator%3A%22International+Crimes+Investigative+Committee%22

A fabulous resource on Reiner, starting with the search words: creator International Crimes Investigative Committee. Take a look to see a small part of Reiner’s huge amount of work, his huge range of interviews.

I wrote back to my friend:

A problem: archive.org has had massive amounts deleted, I have read - about 25% to date. So thank you . . . for now.

But at least for now, an amazing resource.

__________________

And then, for Reiner right now, here’s a very recent development. In a video that Youtube now says is unavailable, StreamPunk announces, drawing on announcement from Roger Bittel, that “Das Auswärtige Amt bestätigt die rechtswidrige Überstellung” - which translates as “The State Department confirms the unlawful transfer.” In other words, the German State Department confirms that Reiner was unlawfully transferred to Germany.

That acknowledgement is important: A country involved in the illegal transfer (kidnapping, abduction) of someone to that country is not permitted, by international law, to press criminal charges against that person, and to arrest that person. In other words, everything the German state has inflicted on Reiner is illegal.

________________________

Finally, here’s an significant interview, not with Reiner, as he is not currently allowed to do interviews, but with Djamila le Pair and Jo Conrad talking with Daisy Papp. All 3 have visited Reiner recently. Daisy Papp is doing huge work for Reiner. Jamila le Pair is Reiner’s voice in the Netherlands. And Jo Conrad is a German journalist who did now know Reiner personally but wrote to him a few months ago and visited him recently. He has a message to J.D. Vance, who visited Germany in February with powerful message about freedom of speech. Conrad has a message he would like J.D. Vance to convey to German politicians and judges, that they follow the rules of the democratic Germany.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GXtK8Xka_g

______________________

Locking up Reiner is a small part of the global efforts to slow widespread knowledge of - in the words of Mark Atwood - a genocidal operation.

So here is another video, from Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist, Mark Atwood:

diaryofaconspiracytheorist.substack.com/p/this-is-absolutely-fucking-huge

There is now damning evidence available that proves the British Government via Operation Talla were running a genocidal operation called “covid19” against the British people produced by https://x.com/EthicalApproach and https://x.com/xpcbirmingham

Proof of a conspiracy - the more this is public, the less there is cause, for those part of the conspiracy, to keep Reiner with his truth-telling work, imprisoned.

________________________

Again, the world is not silent.

From November 20, Tom Armstrong:

The Shameful Jailing of Reiner Fuellmich: Germany’s War on Free Speech

https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/shameful-jailing-reiner-fuellmich-germanys-war-free-speech

I will also giver again other recent videos on Reiner:

There is also the new Facebook page from Seba Terribilini:

https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/freereinerfuellmich/

And in case you are new to Reiner’s case, or could use a refresher:

THE KEY POINTS OF REINER‘S CASE DISCUSSED ON THE SHANNON JOY SHOW

https://substack.com/inbox/post/179793808

Please let me know of any other news coverage of Reiner’s case.

__________________

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is a link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

A NUMBER OF EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN 4 LANGUAGES: THE FULL STORY

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/inbox/post/176302692

Oct 16, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING

by Paul Gregory

https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html

April 25, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

_________________________________

Posted DEC 3, 2025