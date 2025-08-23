It used to be: Here’s Johnny!!
That’s changed. Now it’s: Here’s Reiner!!!
A friend was sent this image and forwarded it to me. I thought you might appreciate it, so I’m passing it on.
And then, more audio messages from Reiner.
August 21:
August 16:
Finally, once again, the song celebrating Reiner and Arno van Kessel:
Link: substack.com/@fallofthecabalofficial/note/c-144950156?r=5zs86h
All the best to all of us.
And may Reiner soon be free.
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
This is referrin' ta yer Cross-Postin', Elsa, on "A New Book Brings Into Sharp Clarity, Via Documents"--apolo-geez fer plunkin' it here as I found no other way ta respond ta yer preface-- cross postin's seem ta go right to the other post. Sum food fer thought onnit fwiw:
I'm likely the only Bronx cheer soundin' in the bleechers but imho Israel did not kill JFK (nor soley "do" 9/11 fwiw) an' this from wartchin' & readin' a lotta folks I respect. Indeed JFK had beefs with Israel gettin' nukes BUT those beefs where not jus fer Israel but with other nayshuns too--but nobuddy sez France killed JFK, do they?
https://aish.com/debunking-antisemitism-the-jfk-israel-conspiracy/
Indeed, too, "da joos" might have been involved in the CIA/Pilgrim's society ass-ass-i-nation...an' them Rothschilds were indeed members (as were Warburgs, Shiffs, an' MANY non-jooish clans/fams).
https://aim4truth.org/2025/03/25/jfk-files-unmasks-chilling-truth-the-british-pilgrims-society-secretly-pulls-the-cias-strings-in-false-flags-assassinations-and-coups/?
Then there is THIS:
Did Israel Kill JFK? -- Not Exactly June 18, 2015 by Dov Ivry (Israel didn't do it--but here's how the state was involved:)
https://www.amazon.com/Did-Israel-Kill-JFK-Exactly/dp/1514604973
an' THIS from the GREAT Libertarian Professor Walter Block (who also has a great stack, y'all! https://walterblock.substack.com/ )
https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-856053
Here's one a look'it as a fyi:
https://cyberwell.org/post/the-jfk-files-a-resurgence-of-antisemitic-conspiracy-theories/
This fella said it was ta push thru Vietnam (Isreal not even on the menu):
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Deep-Politics-Death-Peter-Scott/dp/0520205197
Here's an'nuther (gunman confession...a NYT best sellah!)
https://www.amazon.com/Appointment-Dallas-author-McDonald-Octobr/dp/B00QAWC91U/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title
Both Ken M (an' yazz I'll wartch the viddeyo) & Celia F have enjoyed a lotta anti-zionist fan-dumb & support on their sites which amounts ta Israel=Evil/Greedy/Bloothirsty Nation on the Plantet BUT "Palestine"=the most Beautiful Nation of Kind, Sweet, Innocent People all Victims of Satanic Israel. (Sure I generalize but that about summz it up...)
As it's likely many've yer readers likely know Celia's work an' I'll add that much've it is admittedly real good & admirable but not (imho) her "journalism" on Gaza/Israel (she's gotta personal anti-jooish bone ta pick I git it an' Ole is the perfect "scholar" fer such pickin'). As ya know Elsa, I'm notta fan of the AMAZING Ole.
I used ta like a lotta Ken McCarthy's work too but he's been one of the biggest cheerleaders for savin' "Palestine" (that ancient nayshun lol) an' destroyin' the evil Zionist illegitimate nayshun of Israel. He sez he duzn't hate joos b/c he's palsy with some like anti-zionists like Katie Halper (who duz podcasts with 'im). He also showed hiz viewers the "REAL TRUE" Jews like shinin' eggzamples The Neuterei Karta! HA ha ha ha ha. Yup, they're such good joos they just got banned from Israel (they've been around since the 1930's an' they are an' em-bare-assin' joke)--it's be like pullin' out David Duke as the BEST White Man in the USA. The NK (not kiddin') are the most joo-hatin' "joos" on the planet an' were a minor fringe group until all the Islam-adoration started ta up their profile an' support 'em. They march with Hamas an' cheer for the death of Israel AND the death of all zionist joos (that's 'bout 7 million in Israel alone)--an' Ken just luvs 'em. Heck, even the Satmars (who aren't eggzactly anti-zionists but who DO believe Israel should not be a state YET, not 'til the chewish messiah comes) totally condem the cwazy Neutrei Karta group. Mistah McCarthy's all sweet on 'em b/c joos that hate joos are a thang ta uphold!
Here's a random samplin' of diligent anti-zionist Ken McCarthy (but there are so many more!):
https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-criminal-state-of-israel-at-work/
https://www.brasscheck.com/video/what-the-zionists-are-saying-in-israel/
https://www.brasscheck.com/video/israels-9-11/
https://www.brasscheck.com/video/details-of-israels-self-destruction-revealed/
If yer all "in" with Unz yer all "in" with Ken & Celia an' all the pretty horses in YourUp too.... so many wanna see Israel destroyed, it's quite sum'thin' ta behold. I also think that it's much more comfortin' than ta think that only this one group/nation/people are just as evil as, say, Hitler (b/c it's hard for Germans) or Stalin (b/c it's hard for Russians) an' tho' fer sure England is one'a the 5 Eyes an' Pilgrim's Society leaders--blamin' England fer a lotta stuff an' hatin' on Churchill (who had his faults but wuz not the evil guy he's now made out'ta be) round out the picth'r. Ve choos are used ta be told we don't eggzist (haters cain't define us so they say there ARE no joos, we are fakers, those that hate us insiste they cain't define us so we are a made up people... most've us know who we are but nobuddy asks us, outsiders tell us what WE think, how WE worship, how EVIL our sacred texts are... it's interestin', no? Poifect strangers not knowin' jack shart 'bout us come up an' say they read such&such an' KNOW all 'bout us!) It's kinda funny but weird. Whatevah, we are the bestest scapegoats evah.
Anywhoo.. I dunno why but there are few who wanna see Israel destroyed more 'n Ken (I'd say Stew Peters, Lucas Gage, Adam Green an' many more such like hot undert he collar talkin' heads, BUT like the tweedy profesorial Unz, like Makow, like (f)Ucker Quatarlson & the chicly put 2gether CandyAss, Ken keeps his cool an' seems ta be calmly "fact- chew-all"...) so in his infinite humanitarianizm he put out a book about Israel killin' JFK (all on it's own-sum), whatta gift. Ironically when RFK Jr said some nice-ish thangs 'bout Israel (ya know the nation that murdered his uncle & daddy-o), OMG ya'd think Mr Brasscheck would'a burst a blood vessel as he'd contributed ta Bobby Jr's book not knowin' Bobby wuzza doity zionist (how em-bare-assin', no?)
I know folks just 're gonna love this story b/c it wraps up zo nize, no more ta see! It's da joos da joos an' always da joos (most of us ARE zionists of varyin' stripes an' don't wanna see Israel aka Little Satan destroyed) but I'll just offer the above angles an' say... if ya don't do yer own research (I know, folks 'r bizzy) this is the MOST dandy story evah ;-)
Elsa, I know ya don't have it "out for" da joos--but I'll double dawg dare ya (lol) ta ask one've yer jooish guests like Diana West if she's sure Israel did in JFK. (She's a far better scholar than either Ken or Ole but hey, jus' a suggestion) OK, what about Mark Groubert? He's really an expurt on it! He spends half hiz life researchin' JFK. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvKqLQ1A8UY
Groubert is also one'a the funniest researchers ever--he duz his homework but he's just so amusin'--I'mma fan.
A note... John John (aka JFK Jr) had a lotta jooish friends. His goal in life was ta OUT the man most responsible fer murderin' his father. He named his magazine GEORGE an' it warn't after George Warshington. He died shortly after this came out. Why would he risk his life to out a man who his YEARS of research told him was the man that called fer his daddy's murder--he did not name his magazine Israel or Ben Gurion.... Woody Harrelson's daddy (a hired gunman) supposedly is on this side....
ps I'm not fan've LBJ an' it's likely both he AND George Bush Sr. (our future CIA precedent...) were both in onnit but not b/c Little Lyndon wuz raised to think Israel wuz "good" OR that he wuz in bed w/ Matilda Krim! Heck, there are like millions of Christian Zionists who were not "Christadelphians" who support Israel fiercely. How that peculiar faith marked LBJ is a bit dubious--if he wuz zo religious why did he cheat on his wife, curse constantly, an' walk 'round the white house with his (long) scholong out? Hmmmm.... duz not sound velly church like. An' his sexy-rexy talk with Jackie-O after John's death is more'n creepy...and indeed implies her too (even if she wuz monarch-mind-controlled).
Lotta theories...this is a fave (but sadly fer some, it don't blame Israel :-(
https://topdocumentaryfilms.com/everything-rich-man-trick/
OMG Reiner Fuellmich and Arno Van Kessel! Punished for pursuing/sharing the truth! Praying daily that all persecuted 'Messengers of Truth', targeted individuals, will be free ASAP and those who lost their lives will be vindicated and never forgotten.
Without freedom of speech and expression, there is nothing but a 'boot stamping on your face forever', total tyranny and slavery! Free speech must be protected and preserved at all costs!
citizensforfreespeech.org
thefire.org
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Can't say this often enough!
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal! Mistakes were not made!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
This horrifying Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
BURN BACK BETTER!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.