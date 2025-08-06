Like many people, I started out having barely an inking about Communism (red) and no inkling at all about Islam (green). I have done a huge amount of learning.

About refugees, immigration and the agenda to erase America, it took me even longer to recognize that that was not just happening, but that there was AN AGENDA to make it happen. Jim Simpson was one of the early voices doIng what he could to raise awareness of the agenda.

- THE RED GREEN AXIS -

THE AGENDA TO ERASE AMERICA

Jim Simpson long worked for the White House

Office of Management and Budget. Not anymore.

Jim Simpson, like many others, went from insider to outsider. As an insider he worked for the White House. As an outsider, he has written about something not recognized by the official narrative: The Red Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America. Now he's come out with a best-seller on someone whose name is familiar to all of us: Karl Marx. But most people have barely any idea about him. Jim Simpson’s new book: Who Was Karl Marx? The Men, the Motives and the Menace Behind Today’s Rampaging American Left.



All the best to all of us on the side of perceiving what is there,

Elsa

