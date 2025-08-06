NOW AVAILABLE. THE RED-GREEN AXIS. Jim Simpson on two forces and one agenda. The sub-title of his book: Refugees, Immigration and the AGENDA TO ERASE AMERICA
Like many people, I started out having barely an inking about Communism (red) and no inkling at all about Islam (green). I have done a huge amount of learning.
About refugees, immigration and the agenda to erase America, it took me even longer to recognize that that was not just happening, but that there was AN AGENDA to make it happen. Jim Simpson was one of the early voices doIng what he could to raise awareness of the agenda.
- THE RED GREEN AXIS -
THE AGENDA TO ERASE AMERICA
Jim Simpson long worked for the White House
Office of Management and Budget. Not anymore.
Jim Simpson, like many others, went from insider to outsider. As an insider he worked for the White House. As an outsider, he has written about something not recognized by the official narrative: The Red Green Axis: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America. Now he's come out with a best-seller on someone whose name is familiar to all of us: Karl Marx. But most people have barely any idea about him. Jim Simpson’s new book: Who Was Karl Marx? The Men, the Motives and the Menace Behind Today’s Rampaging American Left.
VIDEO AVAILABLE - Wednesday, August 6, 10 am EST
https://truthsummit.info/jim-simpson.html
All the best to all of us on the side of perceiving what is there,
Elsa
PS. Here is the blog on the Truth Summit:
http://truthsummit.info/blog.html
PPS. Here is the page on the Truth Summit, the weeks as they are being presented:
https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html
PPPS. Here are more of the people you will be meeting:
PLEASE SPREAD THE NEWS OF THE TRUTH SUMMIT.
Posted August 5, 2025