Truth Summit

Truth Summit

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
3h

Thank you Elsa. I just asked Google "Who owns Doubleday Press?" . Came the reply: "It was acquired by Random House in 1960, and is now part of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group division of Penguin Random House which is owned by the German conglomerate Bertelsmann."

That is of fantastic significance, quite aside from the story about SCOTUS's advances.

Note: For me, anyway, it does not help to see the word "Nazi." Actually it doesn't even help me a lot to learn that the owner is foreign. It's the monopoly over books that is so ... eeks... so unTom-painean.

No wonder my book manuscripts get rejected by all these American-sounding presses. Shame on Random, shame on Penguin, shame on Doubleday. Shame on "the finest, most intellectual, most trustworthy," blah blah, press: Knopf. Oh God.

Thank you again, Elsa. Now somebody needs to start the Super-American, No-Merger Press.

.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Merry Mary's avatar
Merry Mary
5h

Alarming. What a shame. And Trader Joe's was bought by a German company also, I believe. And in the District of Crime and Corruption, they are clutching their pearls about China. Sigh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Elsa Schieder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture