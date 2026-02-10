Truth Summit

Ralph DeVane
5h

I'm a fan of Dr. Lodi as well as others who have experience with dealing with parasites. One thing to remember is when going through a parasite cleanse, as they die, they will release heavy metals and toxins which also need to be detoxed with a product like zeolite or other product. Those familiar with dealing with parasites emphasize this to avoid the side effects of those discharged toxins. Those who have not done a detox reported not feeling well. Enough said.

Eunice Farmilant
5h

I have been detoxing since I was a teenager. I am 79 now and still at it. However, an intense drug based detox doesn't work for me be cause I live in southern New Mexico where holistic doctors are absent and do not have the time or energy or money to go searching them out in big cities hundreds of miles away.

I do use plenty of herbs specifically hot pepoers and raw garlic daily along with tumeric,etc.taking Lugol's daily, and various Chinese formulas as well as D3, K2, selenium... I use castor oil and DMSO ptetty much daily.I have been eating seaweed for almost 60 years as well.

But I have never lived on a diet of junk or processed foods, had a microwave, or drank much in the way of soda and was never a fan of bèer or a pothead. If your body is full of residue crap from pizza, seed oils, recreational drugs, glyphosates-- starting out by taking handfuls of high toxic parasite killers is a recipe for a miserable time. Start out by changing your diet to give your liver a chance to decongest. The good doctor in the video looks amazingly unhealthy.He does not exude someone with energy, physical fitness or have a very appealing aura. I would hesitate to follow any protocol he puts out. You can help your lymph through activities to promote sweating be it saunas, soaking in hot springs,hot baths with saline or herbal concoctions or exercising. I fast -- a lot. I also consume foods that are easy to digest. Making your body more alkaline creates a hostile environment for parasites-- they prefer a nice acidic environment created by a diet high in refined carbs and toxic residue from the standard american diet. Simple cheap substances like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide will help to accomplish this along with taking minerals like potassium and mahmesium and calcium citrate-- available in bulk & best taken with water. I put them in distilled water with ACV ( apple vider vinegar,a bit of lemon juice if I have some, and stevia to sweeten. I moved to New Mexico to get more solar radiation and sun bathe everyday. Parasites are there to mop up all that extra waste floating around your bloodsteam, lymph and soggy bloated tissue. Eliminate the source and they will leave.

