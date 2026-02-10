KILL THE BUGS. PARASITE ELIMINATION.
This is the third time I am writing about parasites - something I knew hardly anything about 3 years ago, and still know little about. What has hit me most, in the little I have learned: the link between parasites and cancer. Also, that they do very nasty things inside the body, and the longer we live, the more of them we have.
The first two times (Nov 2022 and Jan 2024), I gave the protocol used by Dr Lee Merritt. This time, it’s the protocol is from Dr Lodi, in a short clip (8 minutes) on Dr Makis’ Substack.
Why bother with another protocol? This one is much more intense. Four medications 3 times a day for a month, then a week off, then all over again for a month.
Why such an extreme protocol? According to Dr Lodi, if you leave any of the parasites around, they will dig nests deeper within you, especially in your pancreas and brain. His protocol is hard on your liver, but the liver has amazing powers of recuperation (unless you have hepatitis). And the reward is supposed to be enormous.
By the way, Lee Merritt advocates something less intense and ongoing, but tapering with time. Take your pick.
Anyway, here you are. The exact protocol from Dr Lodi:
As I’ve said, you are given the exact protocol advocated by Dr Lodi. Yet, he says several times over, of course discuss this with your doctor. As we all know, unless we have an extremely unusual doctor, talking with our doctors is not likely to be helpful to us. So why does he say it? I believe the answer is obvious. He needs to say this to protect himself. So he tells you what to do, without needing help from a doctor - and to protect himself, tells you to talk with your doctor.
You can see more at Dr Lodi’s site: https://drlodi.com/about/dr-thomas-lodi/
I'm a fan of Dr. Lodi as well as others who have experience with dealing with parasites. One thing to remember is when going through a parasite cleanse, as they die, they will release heavy metals and toxins which also need to be detoxed with a product like zeolite or other product. Those familiar with dealing with parasites emphasize this to avoid the side effects of those discharged toxins. Those who have not done a detox reported not feeling well. Enough said.
I have been detoxing since I was a teenager. I am 79 now and still at it. However, an intense drug based detox doesn't work for me be cause I live in southern New Mexico where holistic doctors are absent and do not have the time or energy or money to go searching them out in big cities hundreds of miles away.
I do use plenty of herbs specifically hot pepoers and raw garlic daily along with tumeric,etc.taking Lugol's daily, and various Chinese formulas as well as D3, K2, selenium... I use castor oil and DMSO ptetty much daily.I have been eating seaweed for almost 60 years as well.
But I have never lived on a diet of junk or processed foods, had a microwave, or drank much in the way of soda and was never a fan of bèer or a pothead. If your body is full of residue crap from pizza, seed oils, recreational drugs, glyphosates-- starting out by taking handfuls of high toxic parasite killers is a recipe for a miserable time. Start out by changing your diet to give your liver a chance to decongest. The good doctor in the video looks amazingly unhealthy.He does not exude someone with energy, physical fitness or have a very appealing aura. I would hesitate to follow any protocol he puts out. You can help your lymph through activities to promote sweating be it saunas, soaking in hot springs,hot baths with saline or herbal concoctions or exercising. I fast -- a lot. I also consume foods that are easy to digest. Making your body more alkaline creates a hostile environment for parasites-- they prefer a nice acidic environment created by a diet high in refined carbs and toxic residue from the standard american diet. Simple cheap substances like baking soda and hydrogen peroxide will help to accomplish this along with taking minerals like potassium and mahmesium and calcium citrate-- available in bulk & best taken with water. I put them in distilled water with ACV ( apple vider vinegar,a bit of lemon juice if I have some, and stevia to sweeten. I moved to New Mexico to get more solar radiation and sun bathe everyday. Parasites are there to mop up all that extra waste floating around your bloodsteam, lymph and soggy bloated tissue. Eliminate the source and they will leave.