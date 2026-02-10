This is the third time I am writing about parasites - something I knew hardly anything about 3 years ago, and still know little about. What has hit me most, in the little I have learned: the link between parasites and cancer. Also, that they do very nasty things inside the body, and the longer we live, the more of them we have.

The first two times (Nov 2022 and Jan 2024), I gave the protocol used by Dr Lee Merritt. This time, it’s the protocol is from Dr Lodi, in a short clip (8 minutes) on Dr Makis’ Substack.

Why bother with another protocol? This one is much more intense. Four medications 3 times a day for a month, then a week off, then all over again for a month.

Why such an extreme protocol? According to Dr Lodi, if you leave any of the parasites around, they will dig nests deeper within you, especially in your pancreas and brain. His protocol is hard on your liver, but the liver has amazing powers of recuperation (unless you have hepatitis). And the reward is supposed to be enormous.

By the way, Lee Merritt advocates something less intense and ongoing, but tapering with time. Take your pick.

Anyway, here you are. The exact protocol from Dr Lodi:

As I’ve said, you are given the exact protocol advocated by Dr Lodi. Yet, he says several times over, of course discuss this with your doctor. As we all know, unless we have an extremely unusual doctor, talking with our doctors is not likely to be helpful to us. So why does he say it? I believe the answer is obvious. He needs to say this to protect himself. So he tells you what to do, without needing help from a doctor - and to protect himself, tells you to talk with your doctor.

You can see more at Dr Lodi’s site: https://drlodi.com/about/dr-thomas-lodi/

_______________________

Posted Feb 10, 2026