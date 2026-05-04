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Etienna Evenboer's avatar
Etienna Evenboer
7h

Freedom on his birthday 🎂

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grahamlyons
8h

Thank you Elsa for your strong support for Reiner. Supporters in Sydney, Australia will present the petition at the German consulate tomorrow. I sent Reiner a card two weeks ago, and included a mention of his birthday in my latest Substack, a farm walk & talk:

https://grahamlyons.substack.com/p/far-from-the-madding-crowd?r=3echlt

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