I don’t know what I will do to mark Reiner’s birthday. I will remember it is his birthday, and that he is still not free.

I remember my initial sureness that he would be out in a few days, a couple of weeks at the latest. That was when I learned, on October 15, 2023, that he had been abducted from Mexico two days before, on October 13.

The first weeks passed. I was sure he would be out by Christmas.

And then the trial started.

The German government - and whoever was behind the actions of the German government - was not about to let Reiner go. They had not gone to the trouble of the abduction and ever so much more, to let him go.

What is there to celebrate? I think of our hugely increased awareness of the forces against us. Reiner was one of the major forces in bringing about that. I think of my interview with him, a few weeks before his arrest. He mentioned that, if his 2020 self met his 2023 self, his 2020 self would think his 2023 self was insane, with his crazy belief in conspiracy theories.

Since Reiner’s arrest, we have become even much more aware of the forces against truth and justice, against humanity and life in general.

Something else to celebrate is that ever more people are waking up, becoming aware, and also taking action, including by spreading the word about Reiner..

I remember being the only English voice speaking out consistently about Reiner.

That has changed.

In 2024, on his first birthday in prison, about 400 people gathered outside the prison - and Reiner could not hear anything, because he had been moved to the far wing of the prison 2 days earlier, into isolation.

This year, there are many plans, including one in DC, where the American ambassador to Germany will be present.

My plan is to continue. I will mark his birthday. But more, I will continue to write about him.

One thing I will do tomorrow is play, once again, the new Free Reiner song. Very upbeat. Like Reiner.

They will not break me, Reiner has said.

He has also said he needs us, that all the cards and letters he receives are vital to him.

Do you have any plans for Reiner’s birthday, to bring him into your day? To light a candle? Include him in a prayer (but my sense is that, for many people, this is ongoing)?

Here is the Free Reiner song. From Aziom.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TuNGCV7jo

I’ve also uploaded to Bitchute and Rumble, where there is no risk that the song will be taken down:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4MOBNAWG0Nww/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v78eeaq-amazing-new-free-reiner-song.-axiom-resist.-high-energy.-fabulous.html

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted May 4, 2026