Reiner was the key figure in the Corona Committee. Everyone knows him. This is about his doctor and friend, Dr Thomas Kuelken, currently on trial. I found out about him because a German friend sent me some information, and I’d like you to also know about this quiet man who, like Reiner, has integrity.

Thomas Kueken, by the way, has been very important to Reiner - not in a visible public way like his lawyers or like the journalists who reported on the situation - but as his doctor. I learned that he visited and treated Reiner throughout his imprisonment at the first prison, and has continued as his doctor since his move to Bremervoerde.

He has also a background in psychiatry, helpful as Reiner was subjected to extreme “white torture” - including months of isolation, plus for weeks Reiner had someone insane and often screaming for hours in the cell beside his.

Dr Kuelken and Reiner were also friends long before, and he twice appeared on the Corona Committee.

And now this man is having his own trial dates. What for? Not hard to guess. Mandates around masks were being enforced. Doctors with integrity did what they could for their patients - which meant putting their own careers at risk.

This is what also happened to Bianca Witzschel, the doctor whom Leland Lehrman (associate of RFK Jr) visited soon after he visited Reiner. She has been in prison for over 2 years.

As for Dr Kuelken, a quiet, thoughtful, soft-spoken man, my friend sent a short clip of him speaking after the first day of his trial. What I remember most is his saying he could not betray his patients.

Below is his story, in his own words:

DOCTORS WITH CONSCIENCE

(Deepl translation)

Type of persecution

State persecution Three searches of my practice Termination by four kindergartens; I terminated my contract with one kindergarten in light of a wave of mistrust from parents Public discrediting, primarily by the Badische Zeitung (BZ) and Antifa Anonymous death threats, denunciations Allegation:

Issuance of false medical certificates pursuant to § 278 StGB. Allegation: 16 mask exemption certificates issued without a personal examination. What actually happened?

I personally examined all 16 patients and issued the medical certificates based on health conditions (including COPD, asthma, and anxiety disorders) and/or medical history (hypercapnia syndrome, anxiety and stress reactions). In all cases, I determined that the mandatory wearing of a mask was unreasonable for health reasons.

— DR. MED. THOMAS KÜLKEN Current Status First-instance judgment (August 1, 2022): €18,000 fine. Appeal filed; hearing at the Regional Court of Karlsruhe pending. January 2023: new indictment regarding an additional 37 medical certificates. Court-appointed public defender ordered, as medical license was at stake. No further updates since then. Four dates are now scheduled for the appeal of the first judgment: Mon, June 15 at 9 a.m.

Tue, June 16 at 9 a.m.

Thu, June 25 at 9 a.m.

Tue, June 30 at 9 a.m. Objective observers are welcome. Professional consequences Loss of employment at 5 kindergartens Ban on speaking at various institutions, which remains in effect to this day Financial consequences Legal fees to date: approx. €15,000 Loss of income from the kindergartens (approx. €8,000/year) Loss of patients due to damage to reputation. Personal consequences Greater anthroposophical consciousness-raising work, both internally and externally, in the spirit of inner freedom, social understanding in general, and an understanding of current socio-psychiatric processes in particular. Reflection in my book: “The Individual and Society in the Age of Unquestioning Acceptance.” (2025) Colleagues’ reactions One colleague has expressed solidarity (not publicly). Otherwise, general distancing to this day. Press Reactions The regional daily newspaper BZ reported online on January 23, 2021, and in print on January 25, 2021, under the headline “Protest Following Search—Police Investigate a Staufen Practice Over Mask Certificates / Doctor Rejects Allegations.” The online report led to vitriolic comments on the internet as well as jubilation and schadenfreude [rejoicing at my misfortunes] - from Antifa; on January 23, this resulted in acts of vandalism and defacement at the entrance to my private residence and on our mailbox. This was followed by abusive and threatening letters sent to my private address, as well as three death threats, which were recorded by the criminal investigation department. On August 11, 2021, the BZ ran the headline “Expert opinion on mask certificates expected in August” on page 17 (featuring a whistleblower) and “Investigation into certificates continues” on page 20 (with quotes from my protest speeches under the headline: “Külken has repeatedly spread his harsh criticism of COVID-19 policy—including denial of the pandemic—in videos online as well as at rallies of self-proclaimed ‘lateral thinkers.’” Interviews: April 2021 with Heinzelfilm, April and July 2022 with the “Corona Committee” (101st and 112th sessions), August 2024 with AUF1. Outlook In accordance with the medical code of ethics, applicable laws and regulations, and my medical judgment, it was my obvious duty to certify for patients in need that wearing a mask could not reasonably be expected of them for health reasons. Any other course of action would have been unprofessional, inhumane, and wrong. “Act according to your own wisdom, but for the good of others.” ‒ In the spirit of this universal human maxim by Rudolf Steiner, I will continue to strive to practice my medical profession. [Bolding mine.] However, since March 2020, every political, legal, psychological, media, and economic lever has been set in motion to bring a new conception of humanity to power. What it means to be human has been radically reinterpreted. At the heart of the old view of humanity lay the soul-spiritual individuality of the person: “Human dignity is inviolable.” Now, people are regarded merely as biological hazards and as pawns at the mercy of technocrats. The Chancellor described the resulting erosion of our everyday reality as the “New Normal.” And the President of the Federal Constitutional Court added: “Fundamental rights still apply, but they apply differently than before the crisis”—which amounts to saying: “Every person is still called a ‘person,’ but they are no longer one.” In this intellectual climate, the crimes committed against the population were not only socially accepted but also vigorously encouraged. Enlightenment must therefore also mean: helping people to enlighten themselves about their own true human nature. Timeline Sept. 2020:

Start of issuing mask exemption certificates for patients based on medical indications Jan. 22, 2021:

First search of the practice while it was open; copying of patient records and digital data Jan. – Apr. 2021:

Termination of employment contracts with 4+1 kindergartens (see above) following press reports Oct. 2021:

Penalty order from the Freiburg Public Prosecutor’s Office / Staufen i.Br. District Court under § 278 StGB (16 cases) for over €36,000. ‒ Appeal filed. Apr. 2022:

Second search of the practice regarding an additional 37 medical certificates Aug. 2022:

Judgment: €18,000 fine Aug. 2022:

Appeal filed Jan. 2023:

New indictment regarding an additional 37 medical certificates. Court-appointed public defender ordered, as the medical license is now at stake. Pending:

Appeal hearing at the Regional Court of Karlsruhe Access to case files regarding the new indictment from January 2023 https://aerzte-mit-gewissen.org/verzeichnis/dr-med-thomas-kuelken/

So far, Thomas Kuelken has his freedom and his medical license, as well as the care and support of many people with integrity.

May all turn out well for him, as well as all the others wronged, harmed, for acting with integrity.

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

HEROIC REINER FUELLMICH IS STILL IMPRISONED BY GERMANY: When law is bent to serve power

by Dr Peter and Ginger Breggin

gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/heroic-reiner-fuellmich-is-still

June 11, 2026

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 5 LANGUAGES

ENGLISH, ITALIAN, GERMAN, FRENCH & PROTUGUESE:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

FRENCH:

L’HISTOIRE COMPLÈTE DU DR REINER FUELLMICH

substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-176302692

PORTUGUESE:

A HISTÓRIA COMPLETA DO DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

substack.com/@sebaterribilini/note/p-194106209

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted June 16, 2026